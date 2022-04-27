Johnny Depp Seen Drawing, Eating Gummy Bears During Amber Heard Defamation Trial

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum was first spotted doodling on Tuesday in footage that has since gone viral on TikTok

Johnny Depp has been getting artistic during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor has been seen doodling at times during the court proceedings in Fairfax, Virginia, beginning on day nine of the trial involving his 36-year-old ex-wife.

In a viral TikTok video featuring footage from Tuesday's proceedings, Depp can be seen showing his drawing to attorney Benjamin Chew. Chew smiled and nodded simultaneously before conversing with Depp about the image, which appears to be of a person's face.

The interaction occurred while waiting for witness Tara Roberts, Depp's island estate manager, to join the court via video, according to The New York Post.

Actor Johnny Depp draws in a sketch pad during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 27, 2022.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen drawing once again on Wednesday, this time coloring with purple and pink markers while awaiting the jury's arrival.

Depp was also photographed with a pile of multi-colored gummy bears on the desk in front of him on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Johnny Depp points at a pile of candy during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. The Fantastic Beasts actor originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

During opening statements earlier this month, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn said evidence will show she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that "took many forms," including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, as well as "sexual violence at the hands of Depp." A spokesperson for Depp denies the allegations, calling them "fictitious."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia

Heard has not yet taken the stand in this trial.