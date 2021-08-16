Johnny Depp Says He Feels Boycotted by Hollywood After 'Surreal' Years Following Amber Heard Split

Johnny Depp recently gave his first interview since losing his libel case against the U.K.'s The Sun last year

Johnny Depp is speaking out for the first time since losing his well-publicized "wife-beater" libel case in the U.K. last year.

In an interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, claimed that there's a "boycott" of him in Hollywood as he discussed his latest film, Minamata. The movie premiered in the U.K. last week but has not been given a U.S. release.

"Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … for Hollywood's boycott of me?" he told the outlet. "One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?"

"But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that . . . to bring things to light," Depp added.

In Minamata, Depp plays W. Eugene Smith, a photojournalist who visited the town of Minamata in Japan in the 1970s to document the effects of mercury poisoning there.

When asked if Smith's despair resonated with him, Depp told The Sunday Times, "I didn't approach playing Smith in that way . . . Although you bring your toolbox to work and use what is available. Having experienced . . . A surreal five years."

Depp seemed to be referencing his legal troubles since his split from ex-wife Amber Heard in 2017, who has accused him of domestic violence. The actor has adamantly denied all the allegations against him.

In November, Depp lost his libel lawsuit against the U.K.'s The Sun newspaper for labeling him as a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article. In a written statement, presiding judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruled that The Sun's article was "substantially true."

In March, he argued that the original trial ruling should be overturned, claiming that Heard's pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity was a "calculated and manipulative lie" that "subliminally" influenced the judge on the case. A court upheld the original ruling.

Depp later exited the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts, after losing the libel suit against The Sun.

Depp has also disputed Heard's donations to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles as part of his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against her in the U.S. for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence.

According to court papers filed by Depp and his lawyers in New York and obtained by PEOPLE this past May, the actor and his legal team have been asking both the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles to share how much Heard, 35, has donated.

Earlier this month, a New York judge granted the actor permission to determine whether Heard had donated to the ACLU. The organization has been asked to release the documents to confirm.

In a July 22 hearing transcript provided to PEOPLE by Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, Bredehoft said her client is still planning to donate one half of her total settlement to the ACLU and the other half to CHLA — and while "it is undetermined what those payment schedules will be," Heard has already made "the first payment toward the pledges" and then some — specifically, "more than a million" each to the ACLU and CHLA.