Johnny Depp Says Daughter Lily-Rose Skipped His Wedding to Amber Heard 'for Several Reasons'

Johnny Depp also testified that Amber Heard and her friends were doing drugs on their wedding day from a "communal bag of MDMA"

Johnny Depp testified about his and Amber Heard's wedding day, including why his daughter was not in attendance.

Depp and Heard married back in February 2015 in an intimate celebration on his private island in the Bahamas. While on the stand Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp recalled that the older of his two kids with ex Vanessa Paradis, the now-22-year-old actress Lily-Rose Depp, skipped the nuptials, which had about 20 to 25 people in attendance, according to Depp.

"My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," he said.

He also told the courtroom that Heard and her "gang" of friends partook in drugs at their wedding reception from a "communal bag of MDMA," and that there was a schedule for the day's festivities that read: "Dinner, dancing and drugs." Depp, meanwhile, smoked his "drug of choice" marijuana, he recalled.

Depp — who is also dad to 20-year-old son Jack and was previously married to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985 — said he and Heard did not have a prenuptial agreement, and that a later discussion of a post-nup sparked contention between them.

At the beginning of his witness testimony on Tuesday, Depp, 58, said that he is suing Heard, 35, for defamation because his "goal is the truth" and that he hopes to "clear the record" of the allegations made against him. He added of Heard's abuse allegations, "Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16."

Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Credit: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty; John Phillips/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

The star said Wednesday that the "complicated" reason he stayed in his marriage with Heard despite their disputes was "because my father stayed [in his abusive marriage]. ... And I didn't want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around. Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent. It wasn't my girl, she had become my opponent."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. Depp originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

Heard has not yet taken the stand in this court case. During opening statements last week, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said evidence will show she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that "took many forms," including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, as well as "sexual violence at the hands of Depp." A spokesperson for Depp denies the allegation as "fictitious."

When discussing the headline used for the online version of Heard's op-ed, the attorney explained that she did not write that headline herself or get to approve it. It read: "Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." However, the attorney claimed Heard has indeed been the victim of sexual violence by Depp.

Johnny Depp Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP/Getty

About the headline, "tragically, it's true," Rottenborn told the courtroom. "Amber did suffer sexual violence at the hands of Depp. ... You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered. You'll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that. It happened."

Shortly after, Rottenborn listed a time when Depp allegedly had a three-day, alcohol-fueled blackout while in Australia in 2015 toward the end of their marriage, when Depp "abused and sexually assaulted Amber, all because she had the courage to confront him about his drinking."

Heard and Depp, who met while making the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and wed in 2015, broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.