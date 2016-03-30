Johnny Depp pokes fun at his white trash' roots during Alice Through the Looking Glass Q&A

Johnny Depp Reveals What Type of Sandwich He Would Be During Hilarious Fan Q&A (Hint: It's Not Fancy)

brightcove.createExperiences(); Some actors would like to forget their humble roots, but not Johnny Depp.

The Alice Through the Looking Glass star harked back to his rural beginnings while in a Facebook live chat coinciding with the release of the new trailer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked what sort of sandwich he would be, the 52-year-old used the opportunity to remind everyone that his origin story began far from Hollywood.

“I was born and raised in Kentucky for the first 8 or 9 years of my life and I moved to South Florida,” he explained. “My family, being on the hillbilly side … I’d be a bologna sandwich. I’d be a white trash sandwich.”

He then clarified, “Basically, the stuff that they give you in jail.”

Depp will soon be sporting orange hair (rather than an orange jumpsuit) when he returns as The Mad Hatter in Alice Through the Looking Glass in theaters May 27.

In real life, Depp’s own Wonderland lies somewhere in the Bahamas. “It’s the only place that guarantees me total anonymity and freedom,” he explained.