Johnny Depp Was 'Confused' When Amber Heard Asked to Meet with Him in 2016 Despite Restraining Order

At the July 2016 meeting with Amber Heard months after she filed for a domestic violence restraining order, Johnny Depp said he threatened to cut himself because he "couldn't take it anymore"

Johnny Depp recounted how Amber Heard wanted to meet with him in San Francisco months after filing a domestic violence restraining order against him and filing for divorce.

Depp, 58, finished his testimony on Monday by telling the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom about how he wanted out of his marriage to Heard in a "peaceful" exit for both parties. The actor had been on the stand recapping tumultuous moments from their relationship, which began while promoting their 2011 movie The Rum Diary. They would go on to wed in February 2015, with Heard filing for divorce in May 2016. Her domestic violence restraining order against Depp was filed less than a week after the divorce filing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking about the July 2016 audio clip played in court in which Depp threatened to cut himself as Heard begged for him to stop, Depp said Heard wanted to meet with him, despite the restraining order she had against him. "We went to a hotel room so we could finish the discussion that she wanted to have with me" in San Francisco, Depp said. He was in the city touring with his band at the time.

"I was quite confused as to why I had been summoned to her at that point since all the news was just about the fact that I had allegedly done all these horrible things to her," continued Depp. "So I was talked into going there and met with her in hopes that she would retract her lies that the world was now fed. In no way was she ready to do that, and I couldn't understand why I was there — everything had been taken from me, my children couldn't escape the fact that all this had gone down."

Depp said he felt Heard brought him to that meeting "under false pretenses" and, after the fallout of the allegations against him, he was "really just at the end, just at the end; I couldn't take it anymore."

"I don't know what she was after, so I had a knife in my pocket and I just took the knife out and said, 'Here — cut me, that's what you want to do. Ultimately you've taken everything. You want my blood? Take it. Have my blood.' And then she said, 'No, no' and then I said, 'Look, if you're not going to take it and you want it, I know you want it — that's all I've got left — take it.' If she wasn't going to do it, I would've done it because that's psychologically, emotionally where I was. I was at the end, I was broken."

Johnny Depp Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Depp is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. Depp originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

During opening statements earlier this month, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn said evidence will show she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that "took many forms," including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, as well as "sexual violence at the hands of Depp." A spokesperson for Depp denies the allegations, calling them "fictitious."

Depp — who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any other woman — was also asked about a December 2015 incident where he allegedly head-butted Heard, who then sustained bruises on her face. He "vehemently" disagreed with the statement that he intentionally head-butted her, arguing that it was an accident while he attempted to restrain her.

"I was trying to restrain Ms. Heard, and once I had restrained her, I would say if she's trying to still move around and kick at me or trying to get loose, any sort of movement when you're like this, your heads are this close together, it's not impossible for them to bump. But a 'head-butt,' that's pretty extreme definition of that," he said.

Amber Heard Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP/Getty

One of Depp's witnesses, their former marriage counselor Dr. Laurel Anderson, testified earlier this month that the pair "engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse" with each other. Anderson claimed Heard would sometimes initiate fights in order to "keep him with her" because "abandonment was her worst nightmare." The therapist said she also observed "multiple" small bruises on Heard's face at an in-person meeting.

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Heard has not yet taken the stand in this trial.