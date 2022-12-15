Johnny Depp Reprises 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Role in Make-A-Wish Video for 11-Year-Old Fan

Johnny Depp made the video for 11-year-old fan Kori in a full Capt. Jack Sparrow costume

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 02:51 PM

Johnny Depp got into character as Capt. Jack Sparrow for a good cause.

On Sunday, the YouTube channel "Kraken The Box" operated by an 11-year-old boy named Kori shared a personal video that Depp, 59, recently sent in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. In the clip, the actor reprised his role from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

"So, Capt. Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this. Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn't say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I'll say it," Depp said in the video, which shows him wearing Jack Sparrow's costume, headscarf, tattoos and all. "I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don't understand, but why not?"

Depp goes on to say he "shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your Youtube channel."

Kori's YouTube account has gained 176,000 subscribers since the page was created on Nov. 28, largely featuring pirate-themed videos.

"I think will make for a wonderful entertainment expertise momentary lapse of togetherness altogether in one space, but far apart, but then, at the same time, very close," Depp — as the eccentric Jack Sparrow — said of the video sharing platform. "Curious, enduring and strange."

Johnny Depp Make-A-Wish video as Captain Jack Sparrow
Kraken the Box/Youtube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I wish you the best of luck. I am your No. 1 fan, Capt. Kori," Depp said to finish the video as he blows a kiss to the camera.

A source close to Depp tells PEOPLE the actor was contacted by Make-A-Wish with "a timely ask," as Kori is in palliative care after undergoing multiple heart surgeries.

Kori is a "massive" fan of Jack Sparrow and frequently watched the Pirates movies "during his multiple heart surgeries and subsequent recovery periods," the source says.

In a separate YouTube video titled "THANK YOU FOR 1000 SUBS!" shared by Kori and his mother last Thursday, Kori's mother confirmed that her son has received two heart transplants in his life and is currently in palliative care.

Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Peter Mountain/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

"So we are making the most of whatever time we have left by not going to school — bonus — not really doing any housework, living in our pajamas and just slumming it really," she says in the video. "We're just kind of focusing on making life as good as we possibly can and having as much fun as we can when we can."

Another video shared on Kori's channel on Tuesday shows part of a video call between the boy and Depp, still in character as Jack Sparrow, in which the actor promises to officially name Kori "Capt. Kori."

While Depp's future with the Pirates franchise remains uncertain in the wake of his highly publicized defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor has a history of making charitable donations to hospitals and visiting with sick children dressed as Jack Sparrow. He earned an Oscar nomination for his character's debut in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and he last played the part in the 2017 fifth installment.

Those interested in learning more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation can do so on its website.

Related Articles
Jerry Bruckheimer, margot robbie
'Pirates' Producer Teases Next Movie in Franchise — and Says Margot Robbie Spinoff Might Still Happen
Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere; THE PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL US 2003 JOHNNY DEPP
Margot Robbie Says She's No Longer Making Her Female-Led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff
In this image released on November 8, Johnny Depp is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022
See Johnny Depp's Controversial Cameo in Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
Johnny Depp's Rep Denies Report That Actor Is Returning to 'Pirates' Franchise
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in Los Angeles, United States on February 24th, 2008
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Relationship Timeline
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
'Pirates' Producer on Johnny Depp's Potential Involvement in Sequel: 'The Future Is Yet to Be Decided'
Peter Billingsley Rollout
Why Peter Billingsley Waited Nearly 40 Years to Make 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
Former Disney Exec Predicts Johnny Depp Will Return to 'Pirates' Post-Verdict: 'There Is Huge Appetite'
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Agent Claims Actor Lost $22.5 Million Payday for 'Pirates 6' After Amber Heard's Op-Ed
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Zoe Saldana, Jerry Bruckheimer
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Johnny Depp kicked off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C. His attorneys from his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, attended
Johnny Depp Performs at D.C. Concert with His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers in Audience
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as Chucky's Bride for Halloween Just Months After Wedding to Travis Barker
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' Relationship Timeline
Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England.
'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane Died from Multiple Organ Failure: Reports