Johnny Depp Receives Applause as He Walks Red Carpet at Cannes One Year After Amber Heard Trial

A source told PEOPLE last month that Johnny Depp is "excited" about his comeback movie opening the Cannes Film Festival

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 16, 2023 01:25 PM
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Johnny Depp is back in the spotlight at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, 59, walked the red carpet at the event in Cannes, France, on Tuesday as his French-language film Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV opposite director Maïwenn, opens the film festival.

Depp stopped to sign autographs and pose for selfies with fans before making it to the red carpet. He and the Jeanne Du Barry cast and crew posed together hand in hand. Maïwenn, Depp and the rest of the cast walked the carpet to The Clash's song "Should I Stay or Should I Go." Depp received applause inside the theater as he arrived to take his seat.

His comeback film arrives overseas one year after his controversial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations.

Cannes Film Festival's chief Thierry Fremaux addressed having Depp's movie open the festival, telling reporters Monday: "I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework."

Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film or the film was banned, we wouldn't be here talking about it. So we saw Maïwenn's film and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director," said Fremaux. "This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France … I don't know why she chose him but it's a question you should ask Maïwenn."

"As for the rest, I'm the last person to be able to discuss all this," he added. "If there's one person in this world who didn't find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it's me. I don't know what it's about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor."

Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Mike Coppola/Getty

In November 2020, Depp lost his U.K. libel suit, in which he sued British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." Heard, 37, testified to back up the claims, and a London judge upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true." In March 2021, his attempt to overturn that decision was overruled.

Separately, a jury in Virginia sided mostly with Depp in a trial last year. He won all three counts of defamation he brought against Heard, and Heard won one of three claims in her countersuit. Both appealed the verdict but reached a settlement in December.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard; Johnny Depp. JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty

Heard, who will pay $1 million as part of the settlement, said in a lengthy statement at the time: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp's lawyers added in their own statement at the time, "We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light."

About Jeanne Du Barry, a source told PEOPLE in April that "filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback."

Updated by Carita Rizzo
Related Articles
Cannes Jury Member Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'I Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Cannes Juror Brie Larson Addresses Johnny Depp's Opening Night Film: 'Don't Know How I Feel About It'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Amber Heard Supporters Protest Cannes Film Festival for Inclusion of Johnny Depp Movie
Awkwafina
Awkwafina Says Making 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Would Be 'So Meaningful' for Cast: 'Like My Family'
Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in Disney's HAUNTED MANSION
'Haunted Mansion' Trailer: See Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield in Disney Spookfest
05/15/2023 First look of Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us in Jersey City, New Jersey. The American actress was seen in a costume in a brown dress, Carhartt sweatshirt, pink jacket, and penny loafers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
Blake Lively Turns Redhead Filming 'It Ends With Us' with Justin Baldoni in Jersey City
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Getting 'Support' from New Flame Meagan Good amid Allegations: Source (Exclusive)
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere
Rachel Brosnahan Would 'Jump at the Chance' to Play Lois Lane amid 'Superman: Legacy' Casting Rumors
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Performs In Front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle
See 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Perform 'Part of Your World' at Disneyland
Kate Hudson shares throwback with Goldie Hawn for Mothers Day tribute
Kate Hudson Shares Throwback Photo in Mother's Day Tribute to Goldie Hawn: 'She Gave Us Freedom'
Mena Massoud
'Aladdin' Actor Mena Massoud Deletes His Twitter After Backlash Over 'Little Mermaid' Comments
EXCLUSIVE: NO WEB BEFORE 5PM BST (12PM EST) 14TH MAY 2023-- From Viscount To Prince! Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is Spotted On The Wicked Set In Costume For The First Time. The actor, who is best known as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix‚Äôs steamy regency romance series, is playing love interest Fiyero in Wicked, opposite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Jonathan looked handsome in an elaborate green and gold suit and black boots as he filmed alongside Ariana Grande on set in Buckinghamshire. Wicked, which is mostly set before Dorothy‚Äôs arrival in Oz, tells the story from the perspective of the witches, Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Cynthia and Glinda, the Good Witch, played by Ariana. Bailey plays Fiyero, who is at the centre of a love triangle between Elphaba and Glinda. He gets engaged to Glinda, but his true feelings for Elphaba gradually surface and he helps her escape. The 35-year-old was seen filming scenes with Ariana and Michelle Yeoh, who plays evil headmistress Madame Morrible, on a purpose-built Land of Oz set in a farmer‚Äôs field in the village of Ivinghoe near Leighton Buzzard. Bailey, who had his hair slicked back, was seen on set hugging Ariana, 29, who was wearing an elaborate blue and purple sparkly dress and a dazzling tiara. They looked relaxed together as they laughed and joked in between takes for the two-part Universal Pictures production, with Bailey putting his arm around Ariana. Jonathan‚Äôs role in the film was confirmed by director Jon M Chu when he tweeted last September: ‚ÄúHe‚Äôs perfect, they‚Äôre perfect. They‚Äôd be perfect together. Born to be forever,‚Ä? as he referenced a line from Fiyero‚Äôs solo song, Dancing Through Life. He added: ‚ÄúI am too excited to pretend this hasn‚Äôt been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!‚Ä? Jonathan, who comes from Oxfordshire, is well known for his work in musical theatre productions and started performing with the
See Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey Laugh Together on Set in England
Jonathan Bennett attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka
Jonathan Bennett Teases His Involvement in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'There's Some Talks' (Exclusive) 
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Actress Meagan Good as Actor Faces Assault Charges
Vin Diesel as Dom in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier. (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, directed by David Leitch.
Dwayne Johnson Has Cameo in 'Fast X' Despite Vowing Not to Return amid Vin Diesel Feud
US actor Vin Diesel arrives for the Premiere of the film "Fast X", the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, on May 12, 2023 at the Colosseum monument in Rome.
Vin Diesel Teases That 'Fast and the Furious' May End with a 'Trilogy' of Films
Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton
'Beetlejuice 2' Casts Tim Burton's Rumored Flame Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice's Wife (Report)