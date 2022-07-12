Gregg “Rocky” Brooks sued Depp in 2018 after the actor allegedly assaulted him on set in April 2017

Johnny Depp Reaches Settlement with City of Lies Crew Member Who Accused Actor of Punching Him

US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the start of the day during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 28, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Michael REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault involving a crew member on the set of his 2018 crime thriller, City of Lies.

According to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, Depp and Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, a location manager who worked on set with the actor, reached a settlement just weeks before they were set to go to a civil trial in Los Angeles on July 25.

Because Depp, 59, and Brooks settled the suit Monday, judge Holly J. Fujie agreed to put off the upcoming trial until Jan. 5 next year. Though the filing did not publicly reveal the specific things Depp must do in order to fulfill his end of the agreement, if he complies, the case will be dismissed.

PEOPLE has reached out to Brooks' attorney and Depp's reps for comment.

US actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP/Getty

The altercation between Depp and Brooks allegedly occurred on April 13, 2017.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE in July 2018, Brooks claimed the actor became angry when Brooks told him they only had one more shot while filming a scene in City of Lies, and Brooks sought out an LAPD officer for protection.

Brooks said in the complaint that Depp followed him and allegedly punched him twice in the ribs after screaming, "Who the f— are you? You have no right to tell me what to do."

Brooks then alleged in the complaint that Depp said he'd give him "$100,000 to punch me in the face right now" after Brooks didn't react to the punches. The location manager claimed Depp was eventually removed from the set by his bodyguards.

Depp's settlement comes nearly two months after his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations.

The jury awarded Depp with $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a cap on punitive damages in Virginia (the judge reduced the amount).

