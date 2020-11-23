Johnny Depp Poses from Behind Bars with Film Festival Award Weeks After Losing Libel Suit

The Polish EnergaCamerimage film festival said that Johnny Depp is "one of the most versatile performers of modern cinema"

Johnny Depp had one very interesting way of accepting a recent award.

On Saturday, the 57-year-old actor accepted an award from the Polish EnergaCamerimage film festival, where he posed for a photo behind bars to accept the acting honor.

The film festival, which is dedicated to "the art of cinematography and its creators," per the event's website, awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean star with the trophy for actor with unique visual sensitivity. His film, Minamata, closed the 28th edition of the event.

Posting to its respective Twitter account, the film festival shared an image of Depp smiling from behind bars, as he held onto his award in one hand. Depp did not collect the award in person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and instead accepted the honor in the Bahamas.

While accepting the award, the actor said he was "honored and humbled" to receive it, as he noted that he has worked with many great cinematographers over the course of his long film career.

"The relationship between the actor and the cinematographer is a pivotal one. You might even say the most important, considering cinema, more than anything, is a visual medium," he wrote in a letter to the festival. "I have always been someone who needs to not know what is coming next. To capture those unrehearsed moments – those moments of beautiful mistake – those same moments that make cinema, and life, magic."

In a prior post announcing Depp's award, EnergaCamerimage wrote that he is "one of the most versatile performers of modern cinema."

"Johnny Depp earned himself a reputation of a true acting chameleon capable of handling basically everything that the screenwriters, directors, costume designers, make-up artists and others threw at him," the statement read, before it praised the actor for his many "memorable performances that shaped several generations of moviegoers."

Depp's win comes weeks after the actor lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over the publication's 2018 story describing him as a "wife-beater" during his marriage to Amber Heard.

Earlier this month, presiding judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruled that The Sun's article was "substantially true" in a written statement delivered through the UK Ministry of Justice.

In response to the ruling, lawyers for Depp described the decision "as perverse as it is bewildering" and vowed to appeal the decision. "Most troubling is the Judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point," said attorney Jenny Afia in a written statement.