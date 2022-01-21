Johnny Depp to Make Film Return as King Louis XV in Upcoming Historical Drama: Reports

Johnny Depp, who exited the Fantastic Beasts franchise in November 2020, hasn't appeared in a film since that year's Minamata

Johnny Depp is set to take on the role of French King Louis XV.

The 58-year-old actor will star as the controversial royal in a new movie from French filmmaker Maïwenn, multiple outlets report, including Variety and TheWrap.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Plot details and a title have not been unveiled as of yet, but Variety reports that the project will begin filming this summer around Paris, primarily at the Palace of Versailles, and last three months.

According to the outlet, Maïwenn, 45, will also star alongside Depp as Countess Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's final mistress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp | Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

The film is the first that Depp has signed on to since losing his libel case against British tabloid The Sun in November 2020. He previously sued the outlet after it called him a "wife-beater," following his contentious split from now-ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp's most recent role was as photographer W. Eugene Smith in the drama Minamata, which he also co-produced.

While Minamata was not released in the U.S. until last month, it premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 21, 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Agrees to Resign from Fantastic Beasts Role After Losing "Wife Beater" Libel Case

Heard, 35, filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 and later accused him of domestic violence. Depp denied all the allegations. A judge finalized their divorce in January 2017 with Heard being granted a $7 million settlement.

Their legal battles continued when Depp sued Heard for defamation after the Aquaman actress wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed.) The case is ongoing.

In November, Discovery UK announced it had commissioned Johnny vs Amber, a two-episode documentary series that tells the story of the breakdown of the marriage between Depp and Heard, as well as their ensuing legal battle.