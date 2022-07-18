Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck

After the verdict in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp declared, "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun"

Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck.

The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Depp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Depp sighting, one of many in recent weeks as he goes from one concert to another, comes as his ex-wife Amber Heard had her request for a mistrial denied by the judge, who ruled that the verdict in their Virginia defamation trial still stands. On June 1, the verdict was handed down from the seven-person jury, siding mostly with Depp and awarding him over $10 million in damages. Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million for one of her defamation countersuit claims.

She called the verdict a "setback" to a "time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated." Heard said she was "sad I lost this case" but "I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck (not pictured) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns) Johnny Depp | Credit: Venla Shalin/Redferns

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Depp, meanwhile, celebrated the outcome, saying in a statement that "the jury gave me my life back." He added, "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome."

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun," the actor concluded.

When she did a post-trial sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie for NBC News, Heard said she has "no ill will" toward Depp "at all." She said, "I love him. I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn't."

Heard admitted, "I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I freely and openly and voluntarily talked about what I did. I talked about the horrible language. I talked about being pushed to the extent where I didn't even know the difference between right and wrong."

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Johnny Depp; Amber Heard | Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

"I will always continue to feel like I was a part of this, like I was the other half of this relationship because I was. And it was ugly, and could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic," she continued. "We were awful to each other."

Depp recently reached a settlement in another legal battle that was lodged against him, this one involving a film crew member named Gregg "Rocky" Brooks who alleged that Depp assaulted him on the set of the movie City of Lies back in 2017, which the actor denied. The settlement came just weeks before they were set to go to a civil trial in Los Angeles on July 25.