On Thursday, the actor took to the stage at The Sage in Gateshead with friend and collaborator Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp Performs with Jeff Beck in the U.K. a Day After Amber Heard Verdict: 'What a Result'

Johnny Depp arriving at Sage Gateshead where he is due to join Jeff Beck on stage on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp is celebrating his win by rocking out.

On Thursday, the 58-year-old actor took the stage with friend and collaborator Jeff Beck during a stop on the musician's tour in England, just a day after Depp won his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

During the show at The Sage in Gateshead, which is just north of London, Depp was met with cheers from the crowd after appearing at the right of the stage. Beck had just performed a few songs before referencing Depp's verdict to the audience.

"What a result. What a result," said Beck before the two embraced.

Depp then played his guitar and sang a handful of songs like Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On?" and "Little Wing" by Jimi Hendrix.

He appeared to be at ease and in a calm state as he walked around the stage strumming his guitar.

Depp left the stage after his 30-minute set, but he returned at the end of the show for an encore. Beck then appeared to reference Depp's legal woes a second time and said, "everything he's been through," however, Depp did not say anything at all during the show. Before wrapping, Depp stood back and applauded Beck.

The show also featured an appearance from Irish singer and songwriter Sharon Corr, who showed support for Depp, saying it was a "pleasure to see Johnny tell his truth. The truth will always come out as they say," midway through the concert.

Thursday's show marked Depp's third appearance with Beck. He also joined Beck on Monday night at Royal Albert Hall in London and Sunday at Sheffield City Hall. Depp will continue to tour with Beck for the U.K. leg of his shows before they head to Scandinavia, Italy, and France.

On Wednesday, Depp won all three defamation claims in the case against his ex-wife and was awarded $15 million in damages by a jury. Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount to meet that cap).

In regards to Heard's countersuit brought against Depp, he was found to have defamed her on one of three claims. She was awarded $2 million in damages.

Depp sued Heard, 36, for $50 million in damages, claiming she defamed him by writing a 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse accusations, though she did not mention him by name. Meanwhile, Heard filed a countersuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming Depp spearheaded a campaign to discredit her and her allegations as "fake" and a "hoax," harming her career and reputation.

Just before the verdict, Depp was seen mingling with fans at a pub in the U.K. A staffer tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star was "very down to earth and a very nice bloke."

Depp ordered fish and chips and had a pint of Guinness and a bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale.