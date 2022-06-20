A source tells PEOPLE that Johnny Depp, who performed in Helsinki Sunday, "just wants his career back" following his win in the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Performs with Jeff Beck 2 Weeks After Amber Heard Trial Win: 'He Has Moved On' (Source)

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck (not pictured) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 19: Johnny Depp performs on stage with Jeff Beck (not pictured) during the Helsinki Blues Festival at Kaisaniemen Puisto on June 19, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

Johnny Depp is looking ahead.

The 59-year-old actor performed with frequent musical partner Jeff Beck on Sunday at the Helsinki Blues Festival, as a source tells PEOPLE he has "moved on" from his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," the insider says of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

Earlier this month, Depp won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages but Heard, 36, will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). Additionally, the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

"He isn't even talking about the trial now," the source adds. "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse Johnny Depp; Amber Heard | Credit: getty (2)

Depp and his fans celebrated the verdict, with the actor saying the "jury gave me my life back" in a statement. Heard, meanwhile called the decision a "setback" for women; the actress's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said last week that her client plans to appeal the verdict.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells And Revelations from the Trial's Ending Moments

On June 9, Depp and Beck, 77, announced their upcoming album, titled 18, set to be released on July 15.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," the Sweeney Todd actor said in a release.

The duo also released an official music video for their first single off the new album, titled "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" and which Depp teased on Instagram the previous day.

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck said of Depp in the release. "He was a major force on this record."