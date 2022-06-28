Johnny Depp Seen in Paris as He Prepares to Film New Movie Weeks After Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp is back to making movies.
Weeks after his win in the defamation case he brought against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor was photographed in Paris last weekend, where he's set to shoot his new movie with French filmmaker Maïwenn.
Depp, 59, was snapped in a tan jacket with fringe detailing and black jeans, carrying a black briefcase and accessorizing in a pair of sunglasses and wide-brimmed brown hat. He wore his multicolored hair in multiple braids.
The actor is set to take on the role of French King Louis XV in the movie, which Variety previously reported would begin filming this summer around Paris, primarily at the Palace of Versailles, and last three months.
According to the outlet, Maïwenn, 46, will also star alongside Depp as Countess Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's final mistress.
Depp won his defamation claims against Heard, 36, earlier this month, concluding a contentious six-week legal battle in Virginia that put their private lives in the public eye. (Heard also won one of her three claims of defamation, and her lawyer said that she plans to appeal.)
Afterward, Depp said in a statement that the jury "gave me my life back" and the "best is yet to come" for him.
An industry insider told PEOPLE following the verdict that they believe Depp "will work again," adding, "I do feel someone will give him a chance."
"He is very likable and very talented," the insider said. "A studio will just have to gauge and see it worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back."
One Hollywood agent told PEOPLE though "reputations have been torn down on both sides" in the legal battle, Depp's career could still "flourish, because this is the world that we live in."
The agent added, "His fans are very loyal and vocal and all know he is far from perfect."
Reacting to the Virginia verdict on June 1, Heard said in a statement that she was "disappointed" by the jury's decision.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," the Aquaman actress said. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."