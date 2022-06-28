Johnny Depp Seen in Paris as He Prepares to Film New Movie Weeks After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp seen in Paris to shoot new movie with French actress director Maiwenn. After 6 weeks of a complicated trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp arrived in Paris. He also took the opportunity to do the fitting of costumes and wigs for the shooting of his next film of Maiwenn Le Besco which will start in early August and in which he will play Louis XV. During that time he has not seen Vanessa at all despite the fact that she was in Paris as well. Johnny stayed at Hayat hotel and came back late at night after costumes fitting. 18 Jun 2022

Johnny Depp | Credit: Love Paris/MEGA