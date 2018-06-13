Johnny Depp Seen Out in Poland After Fan Concern Over His Strikingly Thin Appearance

Johnny Depp is rocking out while in Europe.

The 55-year-old actor was spotted in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday while he continues to tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires. Depp wore a striped blazer over a striped long-sleeve shirt and a hat that had the word “FUGLY” on it.

Despite reports that the actor appeared thin while signing autographs in St. Petersburg in Russia earlier this month, causing fans to express concern over his health, a source told PEOPLE that the actor is “healthy.”

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” the source said of the ongoing tour.

Johnny Depp Splash News

Depp and the band, which includes rock legends Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, and Alice Cooper, recently played shows in Russia and Germany, where, according to the band’s Instragram, Depp sang a tribute to David Bowie.

Depp has been performing with the Hollywood Vampires since 2015.

The outing comes after Depp sued a British tabloid for libel. The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed suit in the U.K. against the The Sun through its publishing company, News Group Newspapers Limited, as well as columnist Dan Wootton, who authored the post, titled How can J.K. Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.