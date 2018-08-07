Johnny Depp's Next Movie Movie Pulled from Release Amid on Set Lawsuit Actor Calls 'Absurd'

Johnny Depp‘s latest movie won’t be hitting theaters on the date it was scheduled for.

City of Lies, a true-crime drama exploring what happened to famed rapper Notorious B.I.G., has been pulled from its Sept. 7 release date by studio Global Road Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Depp plays Russell Poole, an LAPD detective who is haunted by the mystery of who killed B.I.G. A new release date has not been set for the film.

Depp is also set to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald, a sequel set in the Potter universe and written by J.K. Rowling. The film is scheduled for a Nov. 16 release.

The news comes just over a month after news broke that Depp is being sued by a location manager for the movie who claims the actor punched him on set in April 2017.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Gregg Brooks claims the actor became angry when Brooks told him they only had one more shot and allegedly punched him twice in the ribs after screaming, “Who the f— are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.” The location manager claims Depp continued screaming at him until he was eventually removed from set by his bodyguards.

Director Brad Furman responded to reports of the altercation with a statement to Page Six in May, calling the alleged incident “exaggerated” and Depp “a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists.”

In response to the lawsuit, Depp’s attorney tells PEOPLE “all of the claims made by the location manager are absurd. We will prove that as we fight this case.”