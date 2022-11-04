Johnny Depp Is No Longer Dating Joelle Rich, a Lawyer from His U.K. Trial

PEOPLE confirmed in September that the pair were dating but the relationship was "not serious"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on November 4, 2022 12:43 PM

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich, a lawyer who represented him in his U.K. libel lawsuit, are no longer seeing each other, PEOPLE confirms.

Back in September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor, 59, and the London lawyer were "dating, but it's not serious."

Rich was on Depp's legal team during his libel case against The Sun, which he lost in November 2020. He sued the U.K. newspaper for calling him a "wife-beater," but the court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and his ex-wife Amber Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Rich was not among his lawyers in this year's defamation case against Heard, 36, that was held in Fairfax County, Virginia. He won that case; a jury found that Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name. Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Heard, meanwhile, won one of her three defamation countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million. They are both now appealing the verdicts.

Johnny Depp look at his smartphone with his UK legal Counsel Joelle Rich during an afternoon recess outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 3, 2022 i
Joelle Rich and Johnny Depp on May 3, 2022. Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While she didn't officially represent him during the trial, Rich was still present for some of the Virginia proceedings to show support in the courtroom.

She was photographed smiling while walking ahead of the actor on May 2, and she was pictured looking at something on his phone during a break outside the courtroom the following day. Rich also hugged Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez inside the courtroom on May 16 and later was seen exiting the courthouse with Depp and his team on May 19.

Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp; Joelle Rich. Getty; Shutterstock

According to her bio, Rich "helps individuals and families in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations" and has "expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes." She "works to defend [clients'] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online and on social media."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss Explains Why She Testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Had to Say the Truth'

After the June 1 verdict, Depp said the "best is yet to come" for him, and added that the jury "gave me my life back." He also thanked his "diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth."

He has since gone on a music tour promoting his rock album with Jeff Beck, made a cameo during the MTV VMAs broadcast and appears in Rihanna's upcoming fashion show special for Prime Video.

At the time, Heard called the verdict a setback for women: "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Related Articles
Joelle Rich, of Schillings in London, right, walks into courtroom along with actor Johnny Depp after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., . Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Depp Heard Lawsuit, Fairfax, United States - 02 May 2022
Johnny Depp's Girlfriend Joelle Rich Attended His Amber Heard Defamation Trial to Show Support
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich from His U.K. Libel Trial 'But It's Not Serious': Source
Johnny Depp at the Puffins red carpet during the Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 17, 2021.
Johnny Depp Is 'Dating and Genuinely Seems Happy' 3 Months After Amber Heard Trial Verdict: Source
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Who Is Johnny Depp's Girlfriend? All About Joelle Rich
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Gets Movie Treatment in 'Hot Take' Trailer 4 Months After Verdict
Actor Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp Is 'Focused on Himself' After Amber Heard Verdict: 'He's Looking for Positivity' (Source)
johnny depp; amber heard
Amber Heard Responds to Johnny Depp's Message About Moving Forward: 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backward'
johnny depp; amber heard
Amber Heard Calls Defamation Loss a 'Setback' for Women as Johnny Depp Says 'Best Is Yet to Come'
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp's Lawyers on Amber Heard Owing Him $10.35 Million After Verdict: 'Was Never About the Money'
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Reacts to Clip of Her and Johnny Depp Going Viral During Trial: 'Why Am I Involved?'
Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia
'Washington Post' Adds Editor's Note to Amber Heard's 2018 Op-Ed After Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Say Verdict Isn't a Setback for Victims: 'Domestic Violence Doesn't Have a Gender'
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Amber Heard, Awarded $15 Million in Damages
US actress Amber Heard talks to her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft
Amber Heard's Attorney Says Jurors Were Skewed by 'Lopsided' Social Media Posts, Actress Was 'Demonized'
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp Appeals Amber Heard's $2 Million Counterclaim Win, Argues Verdict Was 'Erroneous'
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the "Black Mass" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline