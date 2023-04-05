Johnny Depp's First Movie Since Trial, 'Jeanne Du Barry,' Will Open 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Jeanne Du Barry will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 5, 2023 02:29 PM
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Jeanne du Barry (2023). Photo: Stéphanie Branchu

Johnny Depp's next movie will open the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

Jeanne Du Barry, in which Depp, 59, plays King Louis XV opposite costar and director Maïwenn, will have its world premiere on May 16 as it opens the 76th Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday. The film will be released the same day in French movie theaters.

The cast also includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

An official synopsis of the film reads, "Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one. She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

An industry source told PEOPLE back in January that there were conversations about the film premiering at the festival.

Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Jeanne du Barry (2023). Stéphanie Branchu

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film is a comeback movie of sorts for Oscar nominee Depp, almost one year after a Virginia jury mostly sided with him in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In December, he and Heard reached a settlement and decided to toss out their appeals. Heard will pay $1 million, and said in a lengthy statement: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Johnny Depp attends a SiriusXM’s Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck in support of their album '18'on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Johnny Depp. Noam Galai/Getty

Depp's lawyers added in a statement of their own at the time, "We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light."

Depp will also direct the upcoming film Modi, based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre. It tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in Paris in 1916. Depp previously said in a press release, "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Related Articles
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 13, 2020 in London, England.Hollywood actor is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
See First Image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry'
Johnny Depp, Al Pacino
Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'
Johnny Depp attends a SiriusXM’s Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck in support of their album '18'on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Johnny Depp Selling Celebrity Portraits of 'People I Admire': I Use Art 'to Express My Feelings'
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'
Johnny Depp seen in Paris to shoot new movie with French actress director Maiwenn. After 6 weeks of a complicated trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp arrived in Paris. He also took the opportunity to do the fitting of costumes and wigs for the shooting of his next film of Maiwenn Le Besco which will start in early August and in which he will play Louis XV. During that time he has not seen Vanessa at all despite the fact that she was in Paris as well. Johnny stayed at Hayat hotel and came back late at night after costumes fitting. 18 Jun 2022
Johnny Depp Seen in Paris as He Prepares to Film New Movie Weeks After Amber Heard Trial
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
What's Next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard After Contentious Trial? From 'Aquaman 2' to Depp's Music
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
ELVIS Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Caption: AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
The Best Movies on HBO Max to Stream Now
RRR
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
Whitney Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Johnny Depp ;Joelle Rich
Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Joelle Rich from His U.K. Libel Trial 'But It's Not Serious': Source
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp to Make Film Return as King Louis XV in Upcoming Historical Drama: Reports