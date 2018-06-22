Johnny Depp Says His Manager's Claim He Spent $30K on Wine Is 'Insulting': 'It Was Far More'

Johnny Depp’s former business managers may have made a mistake when they claimed in court documents that he spends $30,000 a month on wine, because according to the actor, his monthly vino allowance far surpasses a measly 30 grand.

The details of Pirates of the Caribbean star’s financial expenditures were laid bare in a court filing from his former managers at The Management Group (TMG). The February filing came in response to a $25 million fraud lawsuit Depp unleashed on TMG the month prior.

Depp claimed in his initial complaint that his managers’ negligence had cost him millions, but in their response, TMG painted him as a compulsive spender who blew his $650 million fortune on mansions, yachts, cars, collectables and booze.

Now, in a sprawling interview with Rolling Stone, Depp is setting the record straight on his spending.

“It’s insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine,” Depp said. “Because it was far more.”

He also took issue with another TMG claim concerning the cost of shooting his friend and famed journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. TMG claimed the send-off cost $3 million, but Depp puts the figure a tad higher.

“By the way, it was not $3 million to shoot Hunter into the f—– sky,” Depp corrected. “It was $5 million.”

According to Rolling Stone, Depp explained that the cost of the rocket, which was assembled in Aspen, Colorado, increased when he decided he wanted the flight arc to be at least one foot taller than the Statue of Liberty.

But like his late idol Thompson, Depp can be prone to exaggeration, according to Rolling Stone.

Speaking about the cannon stunt, which was reported by multiple outlets to have cost $3 million, Rolling Stone wondered, “… perhaps Depp wanted the number to be even bigger, taking a cue from Thompson, who could never resist taking a good, true story and juicing it up with imaginary details.”

Regardless of the exact figures, Depp’s financial situation remains precarious. Legal experts tell Rolling Stone that the lawsuit could cost the actor millions in legal fees, and that “his chance of recouping that at trial seems dubious.”

Depp, however, remains undeterred, believing that he has no choice but to fight back. “I have never, ever in my life been the bully kid,” he told Rolling Stone. “I never went out of my way to hurt anybody. When I was a little kid, what I was taught was never f—— start a fight, but if somebody f—— tags you or invades your f—— world, finish the f—— fight. To my mom’s exact words, ‘Lay them out with a f—— brick.’ ”

He also admitted the legal battle has taken a personal toll. “My son had to hear about how his old man lost all his money from kids at school, that’s not right,” he complained.

The trial is scheduled for August.