Johnny Depp Laughs in Court as Amber Heard Testifies He's Not 'Accurate Historian of What Happened'

While being cross-examined by Johnny Depp's attorney Tuesday, Amber Heard said he isn't an "accurate historian" regarding a 2015 incident in Australia

Amber Heard is testifying that Johnny Depp isn't an "accurate historian" when it comes to an alleged incident that occurred between them.

On Tuesday — Heard's second day of being cross-examined, as the defamation trial between herself and her ex, 58, continues in Fairfax, Virginia — Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez asked the Aquaman 2 actress, 36, about the former couple's alleged fights in Australia in March 2015.

"I did knock on a bathroom door on the first night," said Heard, when asked about the tension between them at the home as Depp allegedly tried to get away by going into several bathrooms.

"Not a bathroom door — five bathroom doors, and two bedrooms," Vasquez claimed in her response.

"Johnny is not an accurate historian of what happened during that period of time, I'll guarantee that," replied Heard, at which point Depp could be seen laughing from his seat.

Heard maintained that she only knocked on one bathroom door, claiming, "I came on the first night, after he decided to take the bag of MDMA, and I went to check on him."

The alleged bathroom-door(s) incident occurred within the same timeframe as the incident in which Depp has claimed Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, severing his fingertip. Heard maintains the injury was self-inflicted.

During her cross-examination, Heard touched again on the first time she was allegedly struck by Depp, which she previously said was in 2013. But she corrected herself in the courtroom Tuesday to claim it was actually in 2012.

When asked how she believed she got the date wrong, Heard said, "I'm embarrassed to say I think I would've liked to believe that the period of time in which I had to fall in love with Johnny, in which we fell in love and he was sober and he wasn't violent to me, lasted for a lot longer than it did."

"I think I would've liked to have believed that I wasn't hit so early in the relationship and still stayed," she added. "He was also sober for a period in 2012, which was a peaceful time for us in which we fell in love, and so I kind of allowed myself, I guess, to forget that the beginning of that period, 2012, before he got sober, was really violent and chaotic as well."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. Depp originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor testified his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, which is being televised live via various outlets.

Ahead of the trial, Heard said in a statement that "hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.