Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' Relationship Timeline

For Kate Moss, it was love at first sight when she met Johnny Depp.

"I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together," she said in 1994, the same year she met the actor.

It wasn't long before things got serious between the two. "They can't keep their hands, lips, mouths, legs off of each other," a friend of the Pirates of the Caribbean star told PEOPLE in 1994.

The young couple dated from 1994 until they called it quits in 1997 after a few years together and a rumored engagement. Moss said in 2012 she cried for "years" after they broke up: "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?,' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."

Depp and Moss' past relationship made headlines again in 2022 when Moss was called to take the stand during Depp's defamation trial with his former wife Amber Heard. After Heard referenced Moss while discussing an alleged altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney, Moss stated under oath that Depp did not harm her during their relationship. Moss testified via live video that she fell down a flight of stairs while in a hotel but was not pushed by her then-boyfriend.

February 1994: Kate Moss and Johnny Depp meet for the first time

Former Vanity Fair writer George Wayne told The Face in 2019 that he first introduced Moss and Depp at Café Tabac in N.Y.C.'s East Village.

"So, Kate walks in with Naomi," he said, referring to Naomi Campbell. "They walked into this ... room and Johnny Depp was sitting at the back of the restaurant having dinner with a few friends. I grabbed Kate's hand and I said, ​'Come. I'm taking you right now. I want you to meet Johnny.' I just grabbed her hand and took her back there."

He continued: "I said, ​'Kate, this is Johnny. Johnny, this is Kate.' And that was the end of it. I didn't think they would go on to destroy five-star hotel rooms across the globe for the next two years. But that's what happened. I just wanted to, you know, cause a little drama."

September 13, 1994: Johnny Depp is arrested after fight with Kate Moss

According to reports, the couple were spotted shouting at each other in public multiple times in September 1994, and one reported spat resulted in Depp's arrest.

At 5:30 a.m., the actor was arrested for criminal mischief at The Mark Hotel in New York City for allegedly trashing his hotel room. Police found Depp "in a state of possible intoxication" and Moss uninjured at the hotel.

The charge against Depp was dismissed by a criminal court judge on the condition that he stay out of trouble for six months. Depp paid The Mark $9,767.12, including more than $2,000 for damages, plus the bill for the remainder of his reservation.

"I think Johnny obviously has a temper," his friend, director John Waters told PEOPLE at the time of the incident. "But this is a very minor incident. The room service must have been bad."

September 24, 1994: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss attend Ed Wood premiere

Shortly after the incident at The Mark Hotel, Moss and Depp attended the premiere of Depp's new movie, Ed Wood, in New York.

January 21, 1995: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss attend the Golden Globe Awards

Depp and Moss attended the 52nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills together. Depp was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best performance in motion picture, musical or comedy for his role in Ed Wood.

September 1995: Kate Moss and Johnny Depp open up about their relationship

The couple appeared together on UK's Channel 4's morning news show Big Breakfast in September 1995. They were asked about their relationship, and Moss said she wasn't fazed by the publicity surrounding their love: "They don't really know anything. They just presume all these allegations."

Depp added: "It makes for really good fiction. They write some really interesting stories."

Host Gaby Roslin asked the couple if it was "hard" to keep their relationship going, but Moss immediately said "no."

Depp was silent for a moment, prompting Moss to say: "Johnny."

"No, no. No," said Depp.

February 10, 1997: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss keep their romance alive with distance

According to Moss' agent John Gnerre, distance made the heart grow fonder.

He shared with PEOPLE: "When their schedules coincide, they are together, but work takes them in different directions most of the time. When Kate's free, she's with him."

1997: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss call it quits

It was reported that the couple split in 1997, but a clear reason was not shared at the time.

1998: Johnny Depp says he was to blame for split from Kate Moss

In an interview with Hello! magazine, the Viper Club owner spoke candidly about his split from Moss.

"I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he said. "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way, and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

He continued, "The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."

January 1998: Kate Moss denies ordering a champagne bubble bath with Johnny Depp

After their split, reports circulated that the former couple had ordered a bathtub filled with 36 bottles of champagne at the Portobello Hotel in West London.

A rep for Moss' modeling agency denied the claims, telling The Independent: "It was not her. It was not Kate, it's not her style. She doesn't use the hotel anymore."

May 15, 1998: Kate Moss and Johnny Depp attend Cannes Film Festival

Though they announced the end of their relationship in 1997, Moss and Depp appeared together at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998, fueling rumors that they were back on.

In the hallways of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Moss was reprimanded for wearing her bikini and reportedly trashed her hotel room in response, receiving a ban for life from the premises.

November 11, 2005: Johnny Depp defends Kate Moss after her alleged drug use

Depp came to his ex's defense after she received backlash when photos were released of her allegedly snorting cocaine.

"She's super sharp, really smart and ... got a great heart," Depp said on the British morning show Good Morning Television. "She's a good mum, and she just happens to be human, and the press wouldn't allow that, and that's unforgivable."

He added that he was "appalled and shocked at the kind of vicious attacks" Moss was facing.

October 31, 2012: Kate Moss reveals she spent "years" crying after split from Johnny Depp

In her cover story interview with Vanity Fair, Moss gave a bit of insight into what her relationship with the actor was like. "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?,' he'd tell me," she explained.

Moss continued, "And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

May 25, 2022: Kate Moss denies allegations of being pushed by Johnny Depp during court testimony

Moss appeared via live video in front of a Virginia courtroom to address a reference Depp's ex-wife Heard made in previous testimony about Moss and "stairs."

Moss testified that the alleged incident occurred while vacationing with her then-boyfriend at a resort in Jamaica, and that he did not push her when she fell.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said under oath. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss. She was not cross-examined by Heard's legal team.

May 31, 2022: Kate Moss attends Johnny Depp's performance in England

After her show of support for Depp in the courtroom, Moss showed support for him in person at a performance in England. Moss was snapped by photographers leaving her ex's performance at Sheffield City Hall after spending time backstage.

July 24, 2022: Kate Moss explains why she testified on Johnny Depp's behalf

Moss revealed what made her decide to testify on Depp's behalf during the defamation trial against Heard in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," she explained.

August 31, 2022: Kate Moss shares story of diamond necklace given to her by Johnny Depp

While breaking down 20 of her most iconic looks from 1991 to today, Moss shared a story about the first diamonds she ever owned, which were gifted to her by Depp.

Looking at a photo of herself from the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing a white John Galliano dress and black Manolo Blahnik heels, she pointed out: "That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his arse."

She continued, "We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'What?' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."