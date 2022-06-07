Johnny Depp Welcomed to TikTok by Nearly 4 Million Followers After Amber Heard Trial

A verified profile for the Pirates of the Caribbean star is now live on the site

Actor Johnny Depp arrives into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 16, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp is expanding his presence on social media.

Days after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, a verified TikTok account for the 58-year-old actor has popped up on the platform.

Though no videos have been posted yet, the account has attracted 3.7 million followers as of Tuesday morning.

"Occasional Thespian," the bio reads for the @JohnnyDepp profile, which features a black and white photo of the star for the profile photo.

A source close to Depp confirms to PEOPLE that the account is official, and declined to offer further comment.

TikTok videos featuring footage of the trial trended on the platform as the case was heard, with many users voicing support for the Fantastic Beasts actor.

Elsewhere on the internet, Depp maintains profiles on Facebook and Instagram, where he shared his reaction to the June 1 verdict.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," the Academy Award nominee wrote. "All in the blink of an eye."

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he continued. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

Heard, 36, also reacted to the verdict in a statement last Wednesday, saying she was "disappointed" by the ruling, calling it a "setback" for women.

Amber Heard hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the jury announced split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," the Aquaman star said. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."

"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," said Heard.

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.," she continued. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages (due to Virginia limits on punitive damages, the judge reduced the total to $10.35 million), determining that Heard defamed him three times in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed.