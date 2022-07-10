Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck's forthcoming album, titled 18, is set to be released on July 15

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage in Monaco to Perform Songs from the Pair's Upcoming Album

Mandatory Credit: Photo by KIMMO BRANDT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12992283p) Johnny Depp performs on stage at the Helsinki Blues Festival, Finland, 19 June 2022. Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in Helsinki Blues Festival, Finland - 16 Jun 2022

Johnny Depp is continuing to show off his musical talent across the globe.

The actor, 59, joined Jeff Beck onstage Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Monaco's Opéra de Monte-Carlo.

Depp appeared alongside Beck, 78, halfway through the 19-song set, which lasted over four hours. Depp played the Link Wray & His Ray Men classic "Rumble" then stood in front of the microphone to provide vocals on the Dennis Wilson track "Time," as well as the Killing Joke tune, "Death And Resurrection Show," among others.

The actor also performed his own original track, "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr," during the concert.

Last month, Depp and Beck announced their upcoming album, titled 18, which is set to be released on July 15.

The duo also released an official music video for "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr," their first single off the new album. Depp previously teased the release of the song on Instagram.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," the Sweeney Todd actor said in a release.

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck added of Depp. "He was a major force on this record." The British musician joked, "I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Depp's recent performances with Beck across Europe come weeks after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In June, Depp won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard, 36, over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded the actor $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

Additionally, the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Depp has "moved on" since the verdict, saying, "He is now able to get back to what he loves doing."

"He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead," the insider added. "He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Reacting to the Virginia verdict on June 1, Heard said in a statement that she was "disappointed" by the jury's decision.