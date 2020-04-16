Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Reveals He's 'Filming Something for You' in Debut Post

Johnny Depp is now on Instagram.

The actor made his debut on the social media platform on Thursday, teasing fans with news of a new project.

The photo shows Depp sitting on an old wooden bench in what looks like a cave with a table filled with lit candles in front of him. The area around him is lit with professional lights so it looks like a set, which Depp hints at in the caption.

“Hello everyone… filming something for you now… gimme a minute,” Depp, 56, wrote.

The actor racked up over 600,000 followers in just three hours since posting, on his way to likely hitting a million the same day.

The last celebrity to cause a splash on Instagram was Jennifer Aniston, who momentarily crashed the site and holds the record for fastest account to hit 1 million followers. She did so in just five hours and 16 minutes last October.

Aniston beat out the previous record holders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s no defunct account SussexRoyal, which hit 1 million in five hours and 45 minutes.

Some of the previous title holders include K-Pop star Kang Daniel and Pope Francis.

The comments on Depp’s post point to a possible project with his band The Hollywood Vampires, as both the band’s official account and legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, who also plays in the band with Depp, both commented similar emojis.

“🤘🏼🦇🤘🏼,” the band’s account commented.

“🤘🏼🎸🤘🏼,” Perry followed up.

Also in the band alongside Depp and Perry is Alice Cooper, known for the band with the same name from the ’70s. Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Furnier, adopted the band’s name as his own and continued a long career.