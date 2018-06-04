Johnny Depp Healthy and 'Having a Great Time on Tour' with His Band, Says Source

Johnny Depp is feeling healthy and happy touring the world with his band.

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source tells PEOPLE of the actor, who’s been globetrotting with his band the Hollywood Vampires.

Despite reports that the actor appeared thin while signing autographs for fans outside the the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Petersburg in Russia last week, the source adds that the actor is “healthy.”

Depp and the band, which includes rock legends Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, and Alice Cooper, recently played shows in Russia and Germany, where, according to the band’s Instragram, Depp sang a tribute to David Bowie.

Another recent photo posted on Monday shows Depp, Cooper and Perry alongside Guns N’ Roses bass guitarist Duff McKagan. “Duff came by to say hello!” the band captioned on Instagram.

Depp has been performing with the Hollywood Vampires since 2015.

Meanwhile, the actor is suing a British tabloid for libel over a story calling him a “wife-beater.”

On Friday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed suit in the U.K. against the The Sun through its publishing company, News Group Newspapers Limited, as well as columnist Dan Wootton, who authored the post, titled How Can J.K. Rowling Be ‘Genuinely Happy’ to Cast Depp After Assault Claim?, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Depp is suing for £200,000 pounds in addition to £10,528 in legal fees, as well damages to be assessed by the court, according to the documents. He is also asking for an injunction restraining the paper from “continuing to publish” allegations of spousal abuse. According to British law, Depp’s attorneys will have 14 days to produce evidence supporting their claims, which a lawyer for the actor says they will do.