Johnny Depp Greets Fans in Germany Ahead of Concert Stop with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp has been touring across Europe with Jeff Beck in recent weeks

Johnny Depp took a moment out of his schedule to greet supporters who awaited his arrival ahead of a concert event with Jeff Beck in Germany on Thursday afternoon.

Standing in front of the Stadthalle Offenbach in the city of Hesse, the actor, 59, said hello to fans with a wide smile as he posed for photographs with those in the group.

For the daytime outing, the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a gray T-shirt with a plaid flannel shirt on top, which he layered with a gray jacket atop the two. Depp accessorized his look with a pair of large sunglasses.

The star later performed on stage with Beck, 78, whom he has been touring across Europe with over the past few weeks.

Johnny Depp meeting his fans in front of Offenbach Town Hall, Hesse, Germany Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Last month, Depp and Beck announced their upcoming album, titled 18, which is set to be released on July 15.

The duo also released an official music video for their first single off the new album, "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr." Depp previously teased the release of the song on Instagram.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," the Sweeney Todd actor said in a release.

"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck added of Depp in the release. "He was a major force on this record." The British musician joked, "I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Depp's performances with Beck come weeks after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In June, Depp won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard, 36, over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded the actor $15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). Additionally, the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Depp has "moved on" since the verdict, saying, "He is now able to get back to what he loves doing."

"He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead," the insider added. "He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Reacting to the Virginia verdict on June 1, Heard said in a statement that she was "disappointed" by the jury's decision.