See Johnny Depp in Trailer for French Movie 'Jeanne Du Barry' Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut

Johnny Depp's King Louis XV has a new infatuation.

The first trailer Jeanne Du Barry — the French film that marks the actor's return to movies a year after his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard — dropped this week. Directed by and starring Maïwenn, the movie will open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and debut in French movie theaters the same day.

A U.S. release date is not yet set. The new trailer, meant for the French market, does not include English subtitles.

An official synopsis of the film reads, "Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one."

"She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

Jeanne du Barry (2023). Stéphanie Branchu

The cast also includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

Depp is also set to direct the upcoming film Modi, based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre. It tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in Paris in 1916.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor previously said in a press release, "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."