See Johnny Depp in Trailer for French Movie 'Jeanne Du Barry' Ahead of Cannes Film Festival Debut

Johnny Depp plays King Louis XV in the film opposite actress Maïwenn, who also directed

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 7, 2023 04:43 PM

Johnny Depp's King Louis XV has a new infatuation.

The first trailer Jeanne Du Barry — the French film that marks the actor's return to movies a year after his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard — dropped this week. Directed by and starring Maïwenn, the movie will open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and debut in French movie theaters the same day.

A U.S. release date is not yet set. The new trailer, meant for the French market, does not include English subtitles.

An official synopsis of the film reads, "Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one."

"She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Jeanne du Barry (2023). Stéphanie Branchu

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cast also includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

Depp is also set to direct the upcoming film Modi, based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre. It tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in Paris in 1916.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor previously said in a press release, "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Related Articles
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's First Movie Since Trial, 'Jeanne Du Barry,' Will Open 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 13, 2020 in London, England.Hollywood actor is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
See First Image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry'
Johnny Depp, Al Pacino
Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'
Johnny Depp seen in Paris to shoot new movie with French actress director Maiwenn. After 6 weeks of a complicated trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp arrived in Paris. He also took the opportunity to do the fitting of costumes and wigs for the shooting of his next film of Maiwenn Le Besco which will start in early August and in which he will play Louis XV. During that time he has not seen Vanessa at all despite the fact that she was in Paris as well. Johnny stayed at Hayat hotel and came back late at night after costumes fitting. 18 Jun 2022
Johnny Depp Seen in Paris as He Prepares to Film New Movie Weeks After Amber Heard Trial
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
What's Next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard After Contentious Trial? From 'Aquaman 2' to Depp's Music
JUDY BLUME FOREVER
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp to Make Film Return as King Louis XV in Upcoming Historical Drama: Reports
Ghosted — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight for Love — Literally — in Lively First Trailer for 'Ghosted'
JUlianne Hough
Julianne Hough Makes a Friend in N.Y.C., Plus John Mulaney & Olivia Munn, Steph Curry and More
Idina Menzel from the Disney+ documentary "Which Way to the Stage" Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.
Idina Menzel Goes on the Tour of a Lifetime in Trailer for Disney+ Doc 'Which Way to the Stage?'
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
'Book Club 2' : Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet Off in First Trailer
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
See Pamela Anderson 'Take Control of the Narrative' in Trailer for Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story'
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Stars as Geppetto in Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio'