Johnny Depp's Doctor Recalls Treating His Severed Finger After Actor's Alleged Fight with Amber Heard

In a deposition played in court Monday, Dr. David Kipper recalled treating Johnny Depp's sliced finger after Depp alleged Amber Heard threw a bottle at him

Johnny Depp's doctor is recalling treating the actor after his ex-wife Amber Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at Depp in 2015.

In part of a deposition played in court in Fairfax, Virginia on Monday (it was recorded Feb. 22), Dr. David Kipper said he didn't know how Depp, 58, had gotten injured when he cleaned the actor's wound in Australia back in March 2015.

Depp previously said Heard, 35, "threw a large glass vodka bottle" at him and that the bottle hit the countertop where he had his hand and caused his finger to shatter, ultimately severing his fingertip.

"I had to have three surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three times," Depp said back in 2019 in his first declaration as part of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. "I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm and my life."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article.

When asked in the deposition about a text message to Kipper from Depp that claimed the actor cut his own finger, Kipper responded, "I think that's what it said, yes."

Kipper also said that the actor told the ER doctor he'd cut his own finger with a knife.

Kipper, who is still currently Depp's doctor, said he didn't notice any injuries to Heard at the time of the incident, and that a chef found Depp's fingertip in the then-couple's "kitchen area."

The doctor said he noticed broken glass in the kitchen, but that he couldn't tell what the glass was from. "There blood around the home," Kipper said, but not "specifically" on the glass.

While Kipper, who also said he previously served as Heard's physician, said neither she nor Depp ever reported any physical abuse to him, the former couple's one-time marriage counselor said the pair engaged in "mutual abuse" over the course of their marriage.

On Thursday, Dr. Laurel Anderson's deposition recorded on Feb. 21 was played for the court. The Los Angeles–based therapist recalled marriage counseling she led with the pair back in 2015.

When asked if there was "violence from Mr. Depp toward Amber," Anderson replied, "Yes, you're right. He had been well-controlled, I think, for almost, I don't know, 20, 30 years. Both were victims of abuse in their homes, but I thought he had been well-controlled for decades. And then with Ms. Heard he was triggered, and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse."

She continued, claiming that Heard would sometimes initiate the fights to "keep him with her" because "abandonment was her worst nightmare."

Anderson said Heard once told her it was "a point of pride to her if she felt disrespected to initiate a fight."

Anderson said she also observed "multiple" small bruises on Heard's face at an in-person meeting. (Depp has previously accused Heard of wearing "painted-on bruises.")

In another part of his deposition, played in the courtroom Thursday, Kipper recalled time spent with the Pirates of the Caribbean star as the actor attempted to "detoxify from his substance abuse" while engaged to Heard.

The substances included alcohol, opiates, benzodiazepines and stimulants, according to the Beverly Hills doctor.

Depp, who also experienced depression and anxiety, was "fearful" of coming off opiates after becoming dependent on them following a dental procedure, according to Kipper. The doctor said he and Depp planned for a two-week drug detoxification at the actor's home in the Caribbean Islands.

Kipper said there were moments when Depp was hesitant about the process, "not wanting to proceed" with the detox. "He didn't think he could do it. That changed after a conversation; he was back on board," said Kipper, whose text messages with the actor from over the years were also read aloud. He also said that later in the marriage there were concerns about Depp abusing Xanax pills.

Depp has yet to take the stand in the current defamation trial, which is expected to last five more weeks.

On Saturday, Heard wrote on Instagram that she will be avoiding social media until after the trial, thanking her followers for their support. She said, in part, "Hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world."