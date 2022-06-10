Johnny Depp Dior Fragrance Ad Airs on Primetime One Week After Amber Heard Trial Verdict: Report
Johnny Depp is back on the small screen.
One of the actor's ads for Dior Sauvage hit primetime on Wednesday night, during a commercial break of MasterChef on Fox, according to TMZ.
The ad, which Dior posted last September on YouTube, sees Depp in a button down, leather vest and matching pants as he plays "Wild Thing" on a guitar in the desert, to an audience of wolves.
"In the wilderness, fearless and human," he is heard saying in a voiceover, as a wolf can be heard howling, before introducing the men's fragrance.
Dior's reported airing of the ad came one week after Depp, 59, emerged mostly victorious in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
A rep for Depp had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, while the French fashion house did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for confirmation and comment.
Last week, a seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women found both Depp and Heard, 36, liable for defamation, but sided mostly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while the Aquaman actress was awarded $2 million.
Depp and his fans celebrated the verdict, with the actor saying the "jury gave me my life back" in a statement. Heard, meanwhile called the decision a "setback" for women; her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said last week that her client plans to appeal the verdict.
The jurors found that Heard defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that didn't mention him by name. In it, she wrote that she "became a public figure representing domestic abuse" and "felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out."
Depp has maintained that he has not assaulted Heard, and has instead accused her of physically harming him.
On Thursday, Depp and Jeff Beck, whom the actor has been touring the U.K. with as of late, announced their upcoming album, titled 18, set to be released on July 15.
"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," Depp said in a release.
The duo also released an official music video for their first single off the new album, titled "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" and which Depp teased on Instagram Wednesday.
"I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," Beck, 77, said of Depp in the release. "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."