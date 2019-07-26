Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Put a Cigarette Out on His Face During Their Infamous Fight

Johnny Depp is making new allegations against Amber Heard.

The actor, 56, claims the actress, 33, “put a cigarette out” on Depp’s right cheek after she allegedly threw a bottle at him that severed his finger while they were both in Australia in 2015.

Depp’s latest allegations come in an amended response as part of his libel lawsuit against News Group Newspapers Ltd which owns the British tabloid The Sun.

The actor’s attorney Adam Waldman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “Today we replied in court to the Sun’s cut and paste “defense” of Amber Heard’s latest abuse hoaxes. And we detailed more evidence of Amber Heard’s vicious violence against Mr. Depp, who was the actual domestic violence victim in the relationship.”

The statement continued, “And there is more evidence to come. Yet Ms. Heard remains propped up by hoax-enablers, including Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid the Sun. Does the #metoo movement care about male victims too?”

Heard’s attorney Eric George rebutted the accusations, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “This allegation is absurd, offensive and categorically untrue.”

“This photograph proves nothing – apart from the fact that Johnny Depp is desperate to throw out any outlandish allegation to deflect attention from his physical and ongoing psychological abuse of Amber Heard,” the statement read.

Heard and Depp married in 2015. In May 2016, she filed for a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Depp sued her for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described being an alleged victim of domestic violence. While she never mentioned Depp by name, the actor’s lawsuit called her allegations against him a “hoax.”