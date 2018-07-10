Johnny Depp Alters His Amber Heard Tattoo Again — This Time from 'Scum' to 'Scam'

Johnny Depp continues to alter the knuckle tattoo he originally got in honor of Amber Heard.

The actor’s Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen posted a photo of what appears to be Depp’s freshly inked knuckles on Instagram last week. The picture shows the letter A — in the anarchy sign — inked in red over one of the letters, spelling the word “scam.”

The change comes after Depp changed the tattoo from “slim” — believed to be his nickname for Heard — to “scum” in the midst of their contentious divorce in summer 2016. At the time, Depp also appeared to have blackened out the tattoo he had of Heard on his right bicep.

PEOPLE has reached out to Depp’s representative for comment.

Heard filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity.

Depp recently got personal in a recent profile for Rolling Stone, admitting he felt “low” after Heard filed for divorce. Though Depp can’t talk about his ex-wife due to an NDA that was part of their divorce settlement, he does share how he felt during the time, which coincided with the death of his mother, Betty Sue, from cancer.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten,” Depp said. “The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave there with your eyes closed.’ I couldn’t take the pain every day.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after 15 months of marriage. The couple married in February 2015 after first meeting on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary.