Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard's Testimony 'Insane,' 'Brutal,' 'All False' as He Returns to Stand

"No matter what happens ... I did tell the truth, and I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years," said Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is standing firm in his claims that ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in their ongoing defamation trial is "all false."

As he returned to the stand Wednesday, the actor told the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, "No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."

"This is not easy for any of us; I know that," Depp added, saying earlier, "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth."

Of Heard — who has maintained that everything she has said regarding the alleged abuse she received at the hands of Depp, 58, has been truthful — Depp said on the stand that the actress's testimony was "insane," had "gotten out of control" and was "horrible," "heinous," "ridiculous" and "humiliating."

johnny depp; amber heard trial Johnny Depp; Amber Heard | Credit: CourtTv/YouTube

He also called it "painful," "savage," "ludicrous," "unimaginably brutal," "cruel" — and "all false."

"No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth, and I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years," he said.

Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 25 May 2022 Johnny Depp | Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Depp is suing Heard for defamation in the trial that kicked off April 11, arguing that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence tarnished his reputation and ruined his career opportunities, even though she didn't mention him by name in the article.

Though Depp has said under oath that he has never struck Heard or any woman in his life, the Aquaman actress testified of multiple instances when he allegedly slapped, choked, kicked, hit, head-butted, sexually assaulted or threw objects at her. She also admitted to hitting him as well in retaliation, and both have said they were verbally "nasty" to each other.

Depp has testified that his "goal is the truth" as he seeks to clear his name in the trial, adding that because of Heard's allegations, he lost "nothing short of everything."

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, Depp's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

