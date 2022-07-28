"We just are hopeful that the court will uphold the verdict, which we think was the right verdict, and allow both parties to move on," said Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Says Actor Filed His Own Appeal After Amber Heard's to 'Protect His Interests'

After Heard, 36, filed a notice of appeal with the Virginia Court of Appeals on July 21, 59-year-old Depp filed his own notice of appeal the following day, seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict in Heard's countersuit.

In a conversation with Gayle King that aired Thursday on CBS Mornings, Vasquez said Heard's appeal "was expected" from Depp's legal team, as the Aquaman actress has "indicated, since the day she lost the trial, that she was going to appeal."

Asked by King, 67, whether she and her legal team had a plan of strategy to respond should Heard file an appeal, Vasquez said, "Absolutely."

"Mr. Depp ended up filing his own appeal, so that the court could have the full record," she explained. "And [Heard] insists on continuing to litigate this matter, and we have to protect our client's interest."

King then asked the attorney, "How do you heal and move on when both sides are still in court arguing?"

"It's pretty standard legal procedure," said Vasquez. "We just are hopeful that the court will uphold the verdict, which we think was the right verdict, and allow both parties to move on."

Asked whether it's safe to say "if [Heard] hadn't appealed, you all would not have appealed either," Vasquez responded, "Yes. That's a very fair statement."

"This was never about the money for Mr. Depp," she also said during the interview. "But in order to protect his interests, as his representative, we have to respond to the appeal with his own appeal."

While the jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed and awarded him over $10 million, they sided with Heard on one of her three counterclaims, finding that Depp defamed her via comments made by his attorney Adam Waldman in 2020.

A source close to Depp told PEOPLE last week that it was an "overwhelmingly positive verdict" for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who "believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal."

The insider added, "But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

Earlier this month, Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial. In a statement about moving forward with the appeal — which will require Heard to post a bond of the full damages amount she owes — a spokesperson for Heard said they "believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment."

"We are therefore appealing the verdict," they added. "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."