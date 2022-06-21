Johnny Depp Urges Fans to 'Remain Cautious' as His Team Works to 'Combat' Fake Social Media Accounts

"I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless," Johnny Depp recently wrote in an Instagram "PSA"

Johnny Depp is urging his fans to "remain cautious" about "fake" social-media accounts run by individuals "pretending to be me or people working with me."

In a recent Instagram Story — which has been pinned to his profile as a "PSA" — the actor, 59, warned fans, "I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms."

"These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: Instagram @JohnnyDepp / TikTok @JohnnyDepp / Facebook @JohnnyDepp / Discord @JohnnyDepp0854," he added.

"I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!" Depp continued, signing off the note, "Love & respect, JD X."

His message to fans comes two weeks after the Pirates of the Caribbean star won all three defamation claims in his case against ex-wife Amber Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages but Heard, 36, will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). Additionally, Heard was awarded $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

On Sunday, Depp performed with frequent musical partner Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival, as a source told PEOPLE the following day that he has "moved on" from the defamation trial.

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," the insider said. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

"He isn't even talking about the trial now," the source added of Depp. "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

On June 9, Depp and Beck, 77, announced their upcoming album, titled 18, set to be released on July 15.

Two days earlier, the Sweeney Todd actor joined TikTok and thanked his "loyal" fans alongside a montage of his recent music touring with Beck, with the caption, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

"And now, we will all move forward together," he continued. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD." Depp has so far gained over 15 million TikTok followers.