Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp is looking regal in his next film role.

In two new photos from French writer/director Maïwenn's upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry, Depp, 59, stars as King Louis XV.

An industry source tells PEOPLE there have been conversations about the film premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Jeanne du Barry had an 11-week shoot, which took place both in studios and at famous locations in France like the Palace of Versailles, according to Deadline. The movie follows the story of the King of France's last royal mistress Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty but managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV's favorite companion, the outlet reported in August.

Maïwenn, 46, costars alongside Depp as the titular Jeanne du Barry in the film, which she also cowrote in addition to directing.

In August, WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions unveiled a first teaser image of Depp as Louis XV, showing Depp's profile with his eyes covered by a blindfold.

The film will also star Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair as additional cast members.

The project serves as Depp's first feature film in three years, and follows his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Last month, the two reached a settlement and decided to toss out their appeals; Heard will pay $1 million and said in a lengthy statement: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp's lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez said in a statement, "We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light. The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1 million — which Mr. Depp is pledging and will donate to charities — reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgement of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."

Johnny Depp. Noam Galai/Getty

Depp's most recent role was as photographer W. Eugene Smith in the drama Minamata, which he also co-produced. While Minamata was not released in the U.S. until December 2021, it premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2020.

The actor is also stepping behind the camera for the first time in over two decades as director of the upcoming film Modi, based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre and produced by Al Pacino.

It tells the story of the Italian born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in Paris in 1916. Depp previously said in a press release, "The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."