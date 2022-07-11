Johnny Depp Appears to Reference Amber Heard Trial in New Song: Report

Titled "Sad Motherf---in' Parade," Johnny Depp's song in question reportedly includes the lyrics, "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand"

One song on Johnny Depp's upcoming album 18 appears to reference his recent trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Titled "Sad Motherf---in' Parade," the song in question includes the lyrics, "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand … You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch … And I think you've said enough for one motherf---ing night," according to The Sunday Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Depp, 59, have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment or the song's full lyrics.

In June, Depp won all three defamation claims in his case against Heard over her 2018 op-ed about coming forward as a survivor of domestic abuse.

The jury awarded the actor $15 million in damages but Heard, 36, will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law capping punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). Additionally, the seven-person jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Johnny Depp; Amber Heard | Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

While Depp came out on top in the trial, in documents filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, the Aquaman 2 actress's lawyers claim she is entitled to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022."

The documents claim the person who was selected for the jury was 77 years old at the time, and shares the same last name and address as someone who was 52. (Fairfax County's selected jurors are registered voters in the area and both individuals' details such as their names, birthdays, and address, are included in voter registration information.)

Heard's legal team alleges it was the younger person, not the older one, who was actually summoned and served as a juror in the six-week trial. The actress's lawyers say she was not given the proper "due process," so she's asking for a mistrial "and a new trial ordered."

The request came one week after Heard's counsel asked for the verdict to be thrown out altogether.

A representative for Depp had no comment about the mistrial request when reached by PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Heard Asks for Mistrial in Johnny Depp Defamation Case After an Alleged Juror Mix-Up

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined Jeff Beck onstage Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Monaco's Opéra de Monte-Carlo.

Depp appeared alongside Beck, 78, halfway through the 19-song set, which lasted over four hours. Depp played the Link Wray & His Ray Men classic "Rumble" then stood in front of the microphone to provide vocals on the Dennis Wilson track "Time," as well as the Killing Joke tune, "Death And Resurrection Show," among others.

The actor also performed his own original track, "This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr," during the concert.

Last month, Depp and Beck announced their upcoming album, titled 18, which is set to be released on Friday.