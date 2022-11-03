Johnny Depp Appeals Amber Heard's $2 Million Counterclaim Win, Argues Verdict Was 'Erroneous'

Johnny Depp's lawyers argue that he should not be held liable for his lawyer Adam Waldman's 2020 statement that the jury found to be defamatory toward Amber Heard

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 05:54 PM
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. Photo: Steve Helber/POOL/AFP/Getty; ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP/Getty

Johnny Depp's legal team officially filed an appeal of Amber Heard's counterclaim win, arguing that the verdict was "erroneous" and should be overturned.

Back on June 1, a seven-person jury found that Heard, 36, defamed ex-husband Depp, 59, in a 2018 op-ed about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him by name. He won all three of his defamation claims and was awarded more than $10 million in damages. Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million in damages. After she moved to appeal the verdict, Depp's team announced they would appeal her win too.

On Wednesday, his team made the filing in the Virginia Court of Appeals, making a case for why they feel Depp should not be held liable for comments made by his attorney.

The statement in question was made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman to the Daily Mail published April 27, 2020, when he claimed Heard and her friends set up Depp by calling the cops with a "hoax" of abuse claims back in 2016. The jury found that Waldman was acting as an agent for Depp when making the comment.

In the court documents, published online by Law & Crime Network, Depp's legal team, led by attorney Benjamin Chew, says despite an "emphatic favorable verdict" for Depp, "the trial court was confronted with a number of novel and complex legal and factual issues, and although the trial court decided the vast majority of those issues sensibly and correctly, a few rulings were erroneous."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard; Johnny Depp. JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The documents add, "Ms. Heard presented no evidence at trial that Mr. Depp was personally involved in directing or making any of the three Waldman Statements. Indeed, Mr. Depp testified that he had never even seen the Waldman Statements prior to the filing of the Counterclaim in August of 2020."

Depp's team argued that "Mr. Waldman is an independent contractor, whose allegedly tortious conduct is not automatically attributable to Mr. Depp" and "no evidence of Mr. Waldman's actual malice was presented at trial" by Heard's legal team.

"This Court should reverse the judgment on Ms. Heard's Counterclaim as to the April 27 Waldman Statement, but should otherwise affirm the judgment in Mr. Depp's favor," they concluded.

Reps for Heard did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In August, a rep for Heard announced that the actress changed her legal team for the appeal. Elaine Charlson Bredehoft stepped down while Ben Rottenborn became co-counsel, and she hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr to lead.

"When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.' A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light," her rep said in a statement at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request for a mistrial in July, and after Heard officially appealed the verdict, Depp's legal team announced that they would also be appealing her countersuit verdict.

In a July statement about moving forward with the appeal, a spokesperson for Heard said they "believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment."

"We are therefore appealing the verdict," they added at the time. "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Responding to the development, a Depp spokesperson then said in a statement: "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

Related Articles
Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse
Amber Heard Hires New Lawyers for Johnny Depp Appeal: 'Different Court Warrants Different Representation'
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Wanted Amber Heard Nudes and Exotic Dancer Past Revealed in Court (Reports)
Johnny Depp at the Puffins red carpet during the Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 17, 2021.
Johnny Depp Is 'Dating and Genuinely Seems Happy' 3 Months After Amber Heard Trial Verdict: Source
Amber Heard, Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Says Actor Filed His Own Appeal After Amber Heard's to 'Protect His Interests'
Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax
Johnny Depp Is Now Filing to Appeal the $2 Million Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Countersuit
Whitney Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
US actor Johnny Depp looks on in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." US actress Amber Heard looks on during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Johnny Depp Responds After Amber Heard Begins Appeal Process: 'We Remain Confident in Our Case'
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Amber Heard Lawyers Claimed Johnny Depp Had Erectile Dysfunction That Likely Made Him 'Angry' (Report)
Johnny Depp cameo on the MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs, Jokes He 'Needed the Work'
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp's Legal Team Argues Against Amber Heard's 'Baseless' Request for Mistrial
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial to Be the Subject of Upcoming Movie
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12942408d) Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 16 May 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, USA - 16 May 2022
Amber Heard Officially Files to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Trial: 'We Believe the Court Made Errors'
Marilyn Manson, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp
Marilyn Manson Called Wife Lindsay Usich an 'Amber 2.0' in 2016 Text Message to Johnny Depp (Report)
Amber Heard home
Home that Reportedly Belonged to Amber Heard Sells for $1 Million After Johnny Depp Lawsuit
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
Johnny Depp's Motion to Dismiss Amber Heard's $100M Defamation Countersuit Denied by Judge
Amber Heard, Elaine Bredehoft
Amber Heard's Attorneys Ask for Johnny Depp Defamation Case Verdict to Be Tossed