Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Son Jack Is 'Fine and Doesn’t Have a Health Issue': Source

Jack Depp is doing fine despite reports that he was dealing with “serious health problems.”

The 16-year-old son of Johnny Depp and French musician and actress Vanessa Paradis was believed to be sick after his mom missed the premiere of her latest movie to be with him. But a source tells PEOPLE Jack is doing fine after Paradis stayed home with him instead of attending the screening on Monday night in Paris.

“He’s fine and doesn’t have a health issue,” the source says.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Frazer Harrison/Getty

At the screening for the film A Knife in the Heart on Monday, director Yann Gonzalez said, “Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” according to French outlet Public.

But on Wednesday, the 16-year-old was seen walking with a female friend around his mom’s Paris apartment looking “a lot better,” another source tells PEOPLE. The sighting came after he arrived in Paris reportedly under the weather.

The news come as Depp is currently in Europe touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires. The band, which includes rock legends Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, and Alice Cooper, has been globetrotting with stops in Russia and Germany.

As for Depp, a source tells PEOPLE, “He will spend time with both of his kids once the tour is over in July,” adding,” “Johnny is doing great.”

Paradis and Depp dated from 1998 to 2012 and had two kids — 19-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and Jack, whose real name is John Christopher Depp III.