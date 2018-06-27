Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' 16-Year-Old Son Jack Has 'Serious Health Problems': Report

Vanessa Paradis reportedly missed her latest film’s opening to be with her 16-year-old son Jack Depp.

The French musician and actress, 45, was absent from the Paris premiere of her movie A Knife in the Heart on Tuesday where director Yann Gonzalez announced that she was with her son. According to the director, Jack, who she had with Johnny Depp, is sick.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” the film’s director said at the screening, according to French outlet Public.

Representatives for Depp and Paradis have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in 2008 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Paradis and Depp dated from 1998 to 2012 and had two kids — 19-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and Jack, whose real name is John Christopher Depp III.

The news come as Depp is currently in Europe touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires. The band, which includes rock legends Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, and Alice Cooper, has been globetrotting with stops in Russia and Germany.

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” a source told PEOPLE of the actor.

Despite reports that the actor appeared thin while signing autographs for fans outside the the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Petersburg in Russia earlier this month, the source adds that the actor is “healthy.”