Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial to be the Subject of Upcoming Movie

In June, Johnny Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages in his defamation trial against Amber Heard while she was awarded $2 million in a counter-suit

Published on September 15, 2022 06:33 PM
Depp v. Heard trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. Photo: getty (2)

The high-profile trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is being turned into a film.

On June 1, the jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp, 59, in her 2018 op-ed about domestic violence and abuse, though she did not mention him by name in the article. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages and she was awarded $2 million in a counter-suit. They are both now appealing the verdicts.

That trial outcome came a year and a half after Depp lost a libel case in the U.K. over a newspaper referring to him as a "wife beater." The London judge upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true," and in March 2021, Depp's attempt to overturn that decision was overruled.

Now, their legal battle, as well as their turbulent relationship, will be adapted into a new film called Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Mark Hapka is set to lead the film as Depp while Megan Davis will portray Heard.

US actor Johnny Depp looks on at the end of the second day of his testimony during the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP/Getty

As for the exes' legal team, Melissa Marty will play Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Marry Carrig will appear as Heard's counsel Elaine Bredehoft.

Guy Nicolucci has written the movie and Sara Lohman will serve as the director.

"Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has 'Hot Take' in the title for a reason," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi, in a release shared with PEOPLE.

"With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer."

Amber Heard waits before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp, while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

After the recent Virginia verdict, Depp said in a statement that the jury "gave me my life back" and the "best is yet to come" for him. Heard, meanwhile, called it a "setback" for women who speak out.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss Explains Why She Testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Had to Say the Truth'

Hot Take is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic serve as producers under their The Ninth House banner.

Released from Fox Entertainment studio MarVista Entertainment, Hot Take will premiere on the streaming platform Tubi on Sept. 30.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

