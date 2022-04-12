Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Barred from Signing Autographs, Posing for Photos During Trial, Judge Says

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard appeared in court Tuesday morning as his defamation trial against her begins in Fairfax, Virginia

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are not allowed to interact with fans attending their defamation trial.

On Monday, a jury was selected for the defamation case in which Depp, 58, is suing ex-wife Heard, 35, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. On Tuesday, opening statements began for the trial, which is expected to last about six weeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Held at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, the trial — which is being broadcast live by Court TV — has already attracted fans of Depp, holding signs like "Justice for Johnny."

Judge Penney Azcarate ordered ahead of the trial that neither the Pirates of the Caribbean actor or the Aquaman actress could "pose for pictures or sign autographs in the Courthouse or on Courthouse grounds" or be found in contempt of court and "punished accordingly," per a court document.

Azcarate also ordered that there "will be no overnight camping on Courthouse grounds" and "all spectators are expected to dress in a manner consistent with the decorum of a judicial proceeding." Chewing gum, food and beverages are also prohibited inside the courtroom.

"Audible comments of any kind during the court proceedings or provocative or uncivil behavior within the courtroom or courthouse will not be tolerated," the document added. "There shall be no gestures, facial expressions, or the like, suggesting approval or disapproval during the proceedings. Anyone violating this Order will be expelled immediately from the courtroom and will not be able to return during the pendency of the trial."

Johnny Depp Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Depp originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

For this libel case, however, Depp is suing Heard directly and not a media company, making her obligations and requirements to participate in the proceedings different this time around.

Heard previously asked to dismiss Depp's Virginia lawsuit, arguing that the U.K. judgment should hold sway on the proceedings in the U.S. since both lawsuits center on allegations of Depp as an abuser. In August, however, a Virginia judge granted Depp the right to pursue his lawsuit, denying Heard's supplemental plea to dismiss the case.

On Saturday, Heard wrote on Instagram that she will be avoiding social media until after the trial, thanking her followers for their support.