Composer John Williams Breaks Own Record as Most Oscar-Nominated Person Alive

John Williams received his 53rd overall Academy Award nomination for his work on The Fabelmans

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 12:44 PM
Composer John Williams speaks onstage during the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

John Williams is still making history.

On Tuesday, the legendary composer received a Best Original Score nomination at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards for his work on Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. This makes for his 48th nomination for a score and 53rd overall Oscar nomination.

Williams, 90, is the most-nominated person alive and broke his own record with the nomination, which he last broke in 2020 as he was nominated for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The composer has won five Oscars for Schindler's List, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars, Jaws and Fiddler on the Roof. In terms of the most Oscar nominations in history, he trails only behind Walt Disney, who received 59 nominations (including 22 total wins), according to Forbes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also noted in a press release that Williams is "to the best of our knowledge" the oldest Oscar nominee in a competitive award category.

"I'm very grateful to the Academy for their kind recognition, and I'm enormously grateful to Steven Spielberg for offering me the opportunity to compose the score for this very special and personal film," Williams said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

John Williams
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wiliams' first Oscar nomination came from composing the score for the 1967 film Valley of the Dolls. At the 1969 awards show, Williams was nominated twice for The Reivers and Goodbye, Mr. Chips.

That wouldn't be the last time the composer would be nominated more than once in a year. Williams scored three nominations in 1973 for scoring Cinderella Liberty and Tom Sawyer and also received a Best Song nomination for Cinderella Liberty's "Nice To Be Around."

Most of Williams' work is widely known and highly regarded, having scored the music for all nine Star Wars films, four Indiana Jones films and the first three Harry Potter films.

Composer John Williams attends 66th Annual Academy Awards on March 21, 1994 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 2005, the American Film Institute chose Williams' score to the 1977 Star Wars film as the greatest American film score of all time, while the Library of Congress entered the soundtrack into the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

Williams received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2016, and Spielberg — who has worked with Williams on all but five of his films — praised the composer's career contributions as he presented his frequent collaborator with the award.

"Without John Williams, bikes don't really fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches, and nor do men in red capes. There is no Force. Dinosaurs do not walk the Earth. We do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe," Spielberg said at the time.

This year's Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Sunday, March 12, and televised live on ABC.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations
Steven Spielberg accepts the Best Director award for "The Fabelmans" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steven Spielberg Says His Late Mother Is 'Kvelling' Over His Golden Globes 2023 Win for 'Fabelmans'
Michelle Williams attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere
Michelle Williams Says She Doesn't Watch Her Own Movies: Makes Me 'Happier and Maybe Healthier'
Jeff Bridges Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards
Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos
Steven Spielberg holding his two Oscars at the 1994
A Look Back on Steven Spielberg's Many Oscar Nominations and Wins, in Honor of His 76th Birthday
Michelle Williams poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon" during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Williams Says She 'Learned a Lot' Playing Steven Spielberg's Mom: 'I'm a Lot Shyer'
Oscar Statue
2023 Oscars Will Include All 23 Categories During Live Ceremony in Break from 2022 Format
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson's Life and Career in Photos
British actor Anthony Hopkins speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Anthony Hopkins' Life in Photos
CHICAGO, Renee Zellweger, 2002
Renée Zellweger 'Was Very Afraid to Sing' for 'Chicago' at First, Director Recalls on 20th Anniversary
Julia Roberts & Kiefer Sutherland
26 Throwback Oscars Photos You Have to See to Believe
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Toronto International Film Festival's Top Award amid Oscars Buzz
Denzel Washington Throwbacks
Denzel Washington's Life in Pictures, from Early Years to Groundbreaking Work
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
Kirk Douglas
From His Very First Role to His Final Hollywood Outing, the Story of Kirk Douglas' Life, in Pictures
Juliette Binoche, Steven Spielberg
Juliette Binoche Thinks Steven Spielberg Is 'More of a Men's Director': His 'Films Lack Women'