There's a Female-Centric John Wick Spin-Off Called Ballerina in the Works

A spin-off of Keanu Reeves‘ blockbuster hit films is currently in the works, according to Deadline. The film is centered on a female assassin seeking revenge against those who killed her family.

Len Wiseman, the director behind Underworld, is attached to direct with Reeves, 55, serving as executive producer of the film, currently called Ballerina.

The titular character was briefly seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, after Wick arrives at a theater to see the Director (Anjelica Huston) while she is training a ballerina covered in tattoos in a complicated dance routine.

The news comes after Chad Stahelski, director of all three John Wick films, and Lionsgate confirmed there would be a fourth film in the franchise.

Speaking to IndieWire, he teased there might be a tragic ending in sight for the character.

“If you’re this f—— guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s f—ed for the rest of his life,” the director said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum raked in $56.8 million in its opening weekend and $323 million at the worldwide box office.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens May 21, 2021.