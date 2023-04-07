'John Wick' Director Reflects on First Time He Met Lance Reddick: 'Gave Us Hope That I'll Never Forget'

Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick film series starring Keanu Reeves, is remembering "beautiful human" Lance Reddick.

Reddick died on March 17 at age 60, one week before the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, in which he reprises his role of Charon, the concierge at New York City's Continental Hotel.

In an interview with Looper published on Thursday, Stahelski, 54, discussed working with "gracious" Reddick and addressed the likelihood of a John Wick 5.

"The first day we met, it was two stunt guys sitting at a table trying to talk him into doing their tiny little movie where we kill a puppy," the director and stuntman said of first presenting the film to Reddick. "The fact that he was so gracious, never made us feel little or small, and he made us feel like it was the greatest project he's ever been offered and he'd love to be a part of it — it gave us hope that I'll never forget."

Further describing the late actor, he said: "Lance is a beautiful human. He's a gentleman's gentleman. He is all of that. But what's much more interesting is his influence. Lance was one of the first people we ever cast on the first John Wick. He's one of the first people that we ever pitched this nutty idea to, and he got it. He's like, 'I'm all in. I'm Charon. I'm the gatekeeper. I'm on the river Styx. It's Greek.' He got it quicker than almost anybody else out there."

Stahelski noted that he "grew up watching" Reddick on The Wire and "on 20 other TV shows," then suddenly he's "standing in front of you and he's helping you develop a character."

"You stand a little taller," he said. "You become a little bit more articulate with Lance and say, 'This is what I'm trying to go for.'"

"He'd ask the right questions," Stahelski continued. "He was always good at going, 'What are you trying to get? What are you trying to say? What's in your head?' He was very inquisitive, and he'd come back the next day and go, 'Okay, well, I'm going to have an African accent. I'm going to do this. I'm going to be your gatekeeper.' He was such a big part of the Continental world."

As for that Continental world continuing? "I don't want to let down expectations," Stahelski said of whether or not they'll do a fifth installment. "I know what I'm good at. I know what I suck at."

"If someone asks you for more of what you love doing … the biggest response becomes not just to do it, but to do it well so that I don't let down the expectations of people that want it," the director expanded. "So the real question to me is, do I believe I'm a good enough storyteller [and] director? Do I have something that won't let all of you down? Right now I don't. That could change tomorrow."

Ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4's release, the former stunt double for Keanu Reeves revealed that the series might be coming to an end after the release of the new movie.

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski, who played a small role in The Matrix (1999) with Reeves, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Mar. 14. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute."

The filmmaker added that after the press tour ends in Japan, as he mentioned it often does, he and Reeves, 58, will sit down and discuss the next possible step for the franchise.

"Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' " Stahelski said. "We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."