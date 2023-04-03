'John Wick' Director Open to More Sequels After Box Office Success: 'The Audience Wants More'

Keanu Reeves' John Wick could have more fight left in him after all.

After the well-reviewed John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassed expectations and earned the biggest opening weekend to date for the action franchise last month, director Chad Stahelski said he would be open to more of the Wick films with star Reeves, 58.

Stahelski, 54, said on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, "It's very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say, 'We want more' and it's not just a cash-grab. It's legitimately the audience wants more. I think we all need that little bit of time to go, 'Whew. Let's see what's next.' "

"If Keanu and I a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, 'Yep, we'll never do another one of those,' and then all of a sudden go, 'Yeah, but I got an idea,' we're open to it," he added.

Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett

While Reeves makes a cameo in the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina with Ana de Armas and there's an upcoming television series set in the Wick universe called The Continental, Stahelski recently implied they were "done" with movies about John Wick himself.

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter in March prior to the fourth movie's release. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute."

He added at the time, "Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

Cindy Ord/WireImage

The first John Wick debuted in 2014, with sequels in 2017 and 2019, all directed by Stahelski. Reeves recently told Looper why he continues to return for the action movies, in which he does much of his own stunts.

"Love. I love playing the role. I love the world of John Wick," he said. "I love the opportunity and the storytelling. We really are inventing it, and I'm a part of that. It's great to play in the sandbox of the John Wick world and to continue to explore and create."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters.