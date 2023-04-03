'John Wick' Director Open to More Sequels After Box Office Success: 'The Audience Wants More'

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski said it's "very flattering" there's interest in more sequels

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 3, 2023 12:53 PM
Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski attend a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Keanu Reeves' John Wick could have more fight left in him after all.

After the well-reviewed John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassed expectations and earned the biggest opening weekend to date for the action franchise last month, director Chad Stahelski said he would be open to more of the Wick films with star Reeves, 58.

Stahelski, 54, said on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, "It's very flattering for them to come back and, you know, say, 'We want more' and it's not just a cash-grab. It's legitimately the audience wants more. I think we all need that little bit of time to go, 'Whew. Let's see what's next.' "

"If Keanu and I a few months from now sit down at a whiskey bar in Japan again and go, 'Yep, we'll never do another one of those,' and then all of a sudden go, 'Yeah, but I got an idea,' we're open to it," he added.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Reeves makes a cameo in the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina with Ana de Armas and there's an upcoming television series set in the Wick universe called The Continental, Stahelski recently implied they were "done" with movies about John Wick himself.

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter in March prior to the fourth movie's release. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute."

He added at the time, "Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Cindy Ord/WireImage

The first John Wick debuted in 2014, with sequels in 2017 and 2019, all directed by Stahelski. Reeves recently told Looper why he continues to return for the action movies, in which he does much of his own stunts.

"Love. I love playing the role. I love the world of John Wick," he said. "I love the opportunity and the storytelling. We really are inventing it, and I'm a part of that. It's great to play in the sandbox of the John Wick world and to continue to explore and create."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters.

Related Articles
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves, Director 'Going to Give 'John Wick' a Rest' After New Sequel: We're 'Done for the Moment'
Keanu Reeves attends “John Wick: Chapter 4” Los Angeles Premiere
Keanu Reeves Made 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Performers Customized Shirts Marking Each Onscreen Death
Keanu Reeves and John Wick Costars Wear Blue Ribbon to Honor Lance Reddick at Premiere Days After His Death
Keanu Reeves and 'John Wick' Costars Honor Lance Reddick 3 Days After Death with Blue Ribbons at Premiere
Keanu Reeves Mourns John Wick Costar Lance Reddick
Keanu Reeves Mourns 'Beloved' 'John Wick' Costar Lance Reddick: 'Deeply Saddened and Heartbroken'
Lance Reddick and Keanu Reeves attend the Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's "John Wick: Chapter Two
Keanu Reeves Remembers Lance Reddick at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Premiere: 'He Was a Special Person'
Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Keanu Reeves Says He Accidentally 'Cut a Gentleman's Head Open' During 'John Wick' Stunt: It 'Sucked'
Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick Praised His 'John Wick' Costars in Interview Before His Death: 'We Really Are Family'
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Says His Last Moment of Bliss Was in Bed with 'My Honey' Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Keanu Reeves Jokes to Fan Who Proposed at 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Screening: 'Careful What You Wish For'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: 2023 Halle Berry arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Actor Lance Reddick visits 'The IMDb Show' on June 19, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of 'The IMDb Show' airs on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
Halle Berry Pays Moving Tribute to 'John Wick' Castmate Lance Reddick: 'Heaven Has Another Angel'
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
'John Wick: Chapter 4': Everything to Know
Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening
Keanu Reeves Says He Appreciates 'the Goodwill' of Being Called the 'Internet's Boyfriend'
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Called 'One of the Greatest Action Movies Ever Made' in Glowing First Reactions
Rina Sawayama, Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant
'John Wick 4' Star Rina Sawayama Praises Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's 'Really Natural' Chemistry
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Lance Reddick and Stephanie Reddick attend the premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' sponsored by Carl F. Bucherer at ArcLight Hollywood on January 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer )
Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Says He 'Was Taken from Us Far Too Soon' in Tribute After His Death
Donnie Yen
Donnie Yen Says He Asked to Change His 'John Wick 4' Character's 'Generic' Name and Appearance