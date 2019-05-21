John Wick 4 Coming in 2021 But Director Says: 'There’s No Happy Ending' in Sight

John Wick will be back in 2021.

Keanu Reeves‘ popular action film franchise has been greenlit for a fourth installment after John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum raked in $56.8 million in its opening weekend. Lionsgate announced Monday that John Wick: Chapter 4 is opening May 21, 2021.

The catch? Fans might not get to see Wick get his happy ending.

Director Chad Stahelski, who has directed all three of John Wick films, discussed the future of the franchise in an interview with IndieWire.

“People ask me this all the time, am I ending the movie for a cliffhanger? Is there a number four it’s headed for,” Stahelski said. “Keanu and I have never, from one to two, two to three, ever expected to do a sequel or a follow-up.”

Image zoom Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

The excitement the series has caused in fans is undeniable given the box office numbers. However, Stahelski cautions fans against setting their expectations too high for any future films.

“John may survive all this s—, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” Stahelski said. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you f—— want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the f—— sunset?”

He continued, “He’s killed 300 f—— people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s OK? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest?”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Marvels Over His John Wick 3 Costar Halle Berry: There’s a ‘Mystery’ to Her

Whatever the ending may be, it won’t be that easy, Stahelski said.

“If you’re this f—— guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s f—ed for the rest of his life,” the director said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

The film also stars Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Angelica Huston and Lance Reddick.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is now in theaters.