John Travolta's Grease Costar Olivia Newton-John Remembers Kelly Preston as 'Radiant'

John Travolta's most famous costar is mourning the death of his wife Kelly Preston.

Olivia Newton-John, Travolta's costar in the 1978 iconic hit Grease, remembers Preston in a statement to PEOPLE. Preston died on Sunday morning at 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit — a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend. My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No words can express my sorrow for her family. Kelly’s light shines on in her beautiful children," Newton-John, 71, says.

Preston is survived by Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Following PEOPLE's reporting of Preston's death through a family representative, Travolta mourned his wife in an emotional Instagram post.

She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta shared on Instagram. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

In September 2019, Travolta and Preston celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife ♥️ @therealkellypreston," the Grease actor wrote on Instagram at the time.

"To my dearest Johnny, the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times low," the mother of three shared in her heartfelt tribute to Travolta. "You're a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly… with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens… I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta."