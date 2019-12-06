John Travolta Says He 'Would Love' to Reunite with Pulp Fiction Director Quentin Tarantino

John Travolta says he “would love” to work with Quentin Tarantino again — but he won’t force it.

On Monday night, the actor and director were photographed together at a celebration for Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood in Los Angeles. Tarantino, 56, famously cast Travolta in his classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction, alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

In an interview with Deadline following their reunion at the event, Travolta, 65, was asked if he would consider teaming up with the famous director for another film.

“I would love that,” Travolta said. “These great directors, they hire you because 90 percent of their job is done when they cast you. Because they believe you’re the rightest person, so you don’t ever want to force something that’s not organic.”

“Look how much Quentin fought for me to be in Pulp Fiction,” he continued. “This guy put his reputation, his career on the line to get me because he had that much confidence. You give them their leeway, just like you want your leeway and you don’t force that hand. .. They’re inspired by something, and if they want to use you they will tell you, and they will invite you in.”

The actor added that it “was fantastic to catch up” with Tarantino at the event in Los Angeles.

Travolta earned his second Oscar nomination for his performance in Pulp Fiction, and the movie was also nominated for Best Picture that year.

Earlier this year, Tarantino said in an interview with GQ Australia that he plans on making just one more feature film, capping his directing career at 10 movies.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” the director told the outlet, adding that he would continue to work on “creative” projects in other mediums.

“I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative,” Tarantino continued. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

Meanwhile, Travolta’s new movie The Fanatic stars the actor as a crazed fan, Moose, who breaks into the home of his favorite horror movie actor, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa).

During an interview about the film with PEOPLE earlier this year, Travolta — who has been acting for more than 40 years — said he is grateful for all that fame has given him.

“You have a golden ticket all over the world,” he said. “So what if you have to sign autographs and take pictures? For me, it’s not a big price to pay.”