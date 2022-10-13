John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: 'Miss You'

"Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner," John Travolta captioned a sweet photo of himself and late wife Kelly Preston, who would be 60

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 03:28 PM
US actor John Travolta (L) and his wife US actress Kelly Preston
John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty

John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo of the pair smiling for cameras at an event as they shared a sweet embrace, Travolta, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption Thursday, "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!"

"We love you and miss you Kelly," added the actor.

Travolta and Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020, were married for 28 years before her death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

US actor John Travolta (L) and his wife US actress Kelly Preston
John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: Kelly Preston's Life and Career in Photos

The actress is survived by Travolta, as well as their daughter Ella, 22, and son Ben, 11. The couple's older son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Travolta's tribute to his late wife comes five months after he posted a sweet message to Preston in honor of Mother's Day. Sharing a video featuring a montage of photographs of Preston, the clip also showed images of the pair's three children and Travolta himself.

RELATED VIDEO: The Life and Legacy of Kelly Preston

The first image in the video, which was set to the tune of Barbra Streisand's song "That Face," featured a black-and-white photo of the Grease star with "From me to you" written in white lettering.

"We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day 💐❤️," Travolta captioned the post at the time.

"I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models," the couple's daughter Ella captioned her own Mother's Day tribute. "I miss and love you, mama."

Related Articles
John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston with Sweet Mother's Day Tribute Post: 'From Me to You'
John Travolta Honors Late Wife Kelly Preston with Sweet Mother's Day Video: 'From Me to You'
John travolta and kids
John Travolta Celebrates First Father's Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston
John Travolta; Kelly Preston
John Travolta Shares Tribute on First Mother's Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston: We 'Miss You'
john-travolta-1-1.jpg
John Travolta Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of His 'Babies' Daughter Ella and Son Ben
John Travolta; Kelly Preston
John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday: 'We Miss and Love You Very Much'
JOHN TRAVOLTA and OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN in GREASE (1978)
John Travolta Posts Heartfelt Message to Late Olivia Newton-John on Her 74th Birthday: 'My Olivia'
John Travolta and Brittany Furlan Lee
John Travolta and His Daughter Ella Enjoy a 'Lovely Lunch' with Tommy Lee's Family
John Travolta family holidays
John Travolta Shares Sweet Family Video with Kids on First Christmas After Kelly Preston's Death
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son’s Dog Waking Him Up. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJc2l_P3jP/?hl=en
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up
Bobbie Thomas, Michael Marrion
Bobbie Thomas Remembers Late Husband Michael Marion on What Would Have Been His 44th Birthday
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ella Bleu Travolta attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA)
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ramona Sarsgaard attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France.
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
newton-john-travolta-7-2000.jpg
John Travolta Remembers 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'I Love You So Much'
John Travolta and Olivia Newton
Inside Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta's 'Wonderful' Friendship After 'Grease': We 'Share a Bond'
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston's Life and Career in Photos
John and Ella Travolta Share Emotional Father’s Day Posts
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything'