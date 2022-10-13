John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday.

Sharing a throwback photo of the pair smiling for cameras at an event as they shared a sweet embrace, Travolta, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption Thursday, "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!"

"We love you and miss you Kelly," added the actor.

Travolta and Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020, were married for 28 years before her death.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actress is survived by Travolta, as well as their daughter Ella, 22, and son Ben, 11. The couple's older son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Travolta's tribute to his late wife comes five months after he posted a sweet message to Preston in honor of Mother's Day. Sharing a video featuring a montage of photographs of Preston, the clip also showed images of the pair's three children and Travolta himself.

The first image in the video, which was set to the tune of Barbra Streisand's song "That Face," featured a black-and-white photo of the Grease star with "From me to you" written in white lettering.

"We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day 💐❤️," Travolta captioned the post at the time.

"I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models," the couple's daughter Ella captioned her own Mother's Day tribute. "I miss and love you, mama."