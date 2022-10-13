Entertainment Movies John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: 'Miss You' "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner," John Travolta captioned a sweet photo of himself and late wife Kelly Preston, who would be 60 By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 03:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of the pair smiling for cameras at an event as they shared a sweet embrace, Travolta, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption Thursday, "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" "We love you and miss you Kelly," added the actor. Travolta and Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020, were married for 28 years before her death. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. John Travolta and Kelly Preston. Steve Granitz/WireImage RELATED GALLERY: Kelly Preston's Life and Career in Photos The actress is survived by Travolta, as well as their daughter Ella, 22, and son Ben, 11. The couple's older son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009. Travolta's tribute to his late wife comes five months after he posted a sweet message to Preston in honor of Mother's Day. Sharing a video featuring a montage of photographs of Preston, the clip also showed images of the pair's three children and Travolta himself. RELATED VIDEO: The Life and Legacy of Kelly Preston The first image in the video, which was set to the tune of Barbra Streisand's song "That Face," featured a black-and-white photo of the Grease star with "From me to you" written in white lettering. "We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day 💐❤️," Travolta captioned the post at the time. "I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models," the couple's daughter Ella captioned her own Mother's Day tribute. "I miss and love you, mama."