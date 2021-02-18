Happy Birthday, John Travolta! Celebrate His 67th with These Amazing Throwback Photos

He's still the one that we want ... to celebrate today!

By Kate Hogan
February 18, 2021 08:00 AM

1 of 15

Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty

Travolta as Vinnie Barbarino in a 1975 promotional shot for Welcome Back, Kotter.

2 of 15

Credit: Jack Mitchell/Getty

Hitting his mark as dancer Tony Manero in 1983's Staying Alive.

3 of 15

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Kissing wife Kelly Preston in 1997 at the 12th Annual Moving Picture Ball American Cinematheque Award ceremony in his honor.

4 of 15

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Glowing in gray during a promotional shoot in London in 1981.

5 of 15

Credit: Pool BENAINOUS/REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Travolta and Preston days after their 1991 wedding, keeping cozy in Deauville, France.

6 of 15

Credit: CBS via Getty

As Danny Zuko in his 1978 fan favorite, Grease.

7 of 15

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

With his best performance in a motion picture – musical or comedy statue in L.A. at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1996.

8 of 15

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Posing with Preston and daughter Ella Bleu at a press conference to announce that he would become "Ambassador-At-Large" for Qantas Airlines at LAX in 2002.

9 of 15

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In a still from his 1977 breakout, Saturday Night Fever.

10 of 15

Credit: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

In an undated headshot. 

11 of 15

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Travolta and Preston at the 2010 Hollywood premiere of The Last Song.

12 of 15

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Smiling in a photograph taken in the late 1970s.

13 of 15

Credit: Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

At the 1998 Cannes Film Festival in France.

14 of 15

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Visiting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Los Angeles in 1991.

15 of 15

Credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty

With Preston at the 2003 Hollywood premiere of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat.

