Happy Birthday, John Travolta! Celebrate His 67th with These Amazing Throwback Photos
He's still the one that we want ... to celebrate today!
Travolta as Vinnie Barbarino in a 1975 promotional shot for Welcome Back, Kotter.
Hitting his mark as dancer Tony Manero in 1983's Staying Alive.
Kissing wife Kelly Preston in 1997 at the 12th Annual Moving Picture Ball American Cinematheque Award ceremony in his honor.
Glowing in gray during a promotional shoot in London in 1981.
Travolta and Preston days after their 1991 wedding, keeping cozy in Deauville, France.
As Danny Zuko in his 1978 fan favorite, Grease.
With his best performance in a motion picture – musical or comedy statue in L.A. at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1996.
Posing with Preston and daughter Ella Bleu at a press conference to announce that he would become "Ambassador-At-Large" for Qantas Airlines at LAX in 2002.
In a still from his 1977 breakout, Saturday Night Fever.
In an undated headshot.
Travolta and Preston at the 2010 Hollywood premiere of The Last Song.
Smiling in a photograph taken in the late 1970s.
At the 1998 Cannes Film Festival in France.
Visiting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Los Angeles in 1991.
With Preston at the 2003 Hollywood premiere of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat.